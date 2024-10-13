Wild at Jets

WILD (1-0-1) at JETS (2-0-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild did not skate in Winnipeg. They complete a back-to-back set following a 5-4 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Eriksson Ek is questionable after the forward took an elbow from Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson at 7:07 of the second period. ... Ohgren is expected to enter the lineup and make his season debut. … The Jets did not skate Sunday and will likely use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.