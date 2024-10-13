Wild at Jets

WILD (1-0-1) at JETS (2-0-0)
6 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Jesper Wallstedt
Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)
Status report
The Wild did not skate in Winnipeg. They complete a back-to-back set following a 5-4 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Eriksson Ek is questionable after the forward took an elbow from Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson at 7:07 of the second period. ... Ohgren is expected to enter the lineup and make his season debut. … The Jets did not skate Sunday and will likely use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.