Wild at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (1-0-1) at JETS (2-0-0)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSN, BSWI

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Jesper Wallstedt

Injured: Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed)

Status report

The Wild did not skate in Winnipeg. They complete a back-to-back set following a 5-4 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Eriksson Ek is questionable after the forward took an elbow from Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson at 7:07 of the second period. ... Ohgren is expected to enter the lineup and make his season debut. … The Jets did not skate Sunday and will likely use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Flames look for 3rd straight win to start season against Oilers

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 13

Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Oettinger makes 34 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah tops Rangers to stay undefeated

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs get past Penguins