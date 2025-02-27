Wild at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (34-20-4) at UTAH (26-24-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Utah16

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren

Jakub Lauko -- Devin Shore -- Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Jon Merrill, Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Wild will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the sixth of an eight-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Feb. 1. ... Utah could dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions among the forward group because of injuries.

Latest News

Blue Jackets GM aims 'to give this group a chance' approaching Trade Deadline

NHL Trade Buzz: Kadri wants to stay with Flames, help fuel playoff push

Rangers adjusting to Fox injury ahead of Trade Deadline, playoff push

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Bunting out indefinitely for Penguins after appendix surgery

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 12 goals from passing Gretzky as Capitals host Blues

Garland scores twice, OT goal lifts Canucks past Kings

MacKinnon scores twice in 3rd, Avalanche defeat Devils

Super 16: Needs ahead of Trade Deadline for teams in NHL.com power rankings

Necas having fun playing with MacKinnon, Avalanche after blockbuster trade

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Schenn brothers set to mark grand achievement

NCAA notebook: Hagens among top freshmen making impact this season

NHL.com projects Sweden roster for 2026 Olympics

Best friends Larkin, Werenski set to do battle at Stadium Series for Red Wings, Blue Jackets