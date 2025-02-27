Wild at Utah projected lineups

WILD (34-20-4) at UTAH (26-24-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Utah16
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Liam Ohgren
Jakub Lauko -- Devin Shore -- Yakov Trenin
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Declan Chisholm -- Zach Bogosian
Marc-Andre Fleury
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Jon Merrill, Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)
Suspended: Ryan Hartman
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Dylan Guenther -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Liam O’Brien, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Wild will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. ... Gaunce, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Hartman, a forward, will serve the sixth of an eight-game suspension for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during a 6-0 loss Feb. 1. ... Utah could dress the same 18 skaters used in a 2-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, but coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions among the forward group because of injuries.