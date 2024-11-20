Kaprizov scores twice, Wild defeat Blues

Kaprizov has 12 points (six goals, six assists) on a six-game point streak and 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) on a 10-game road point streak.

Ryan Hartman and Jonas Brodin scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves for Minnesota (12-3-3), which is 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

Scott Perunovich and Jake Neighbours scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (8-11-1), who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

Hartman's first goal in seven games put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 12:24 of the first period on a shot from the right circle that trickled through Binnington.

Perunovich tied it 1-1 at 4:48 of the second period beating Gustavsson with a wrist shot over the glove when the defenseman joined in a rush and took a pass from Jordan Kyrou.

Kaprizov redirected Jake Middleton's right point shot at 6:07 of the third period to give the Wild a 2-1 lead.

Neighbours tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 10:37 when he redirected Pavel Buchnevich's pass from the right circle past Gustavsson in the crease.

Brodin's slap shot from the top of the left circle beat Binnington on the short side at 13:44 of the third to give the Wild a 3-2 lead.

Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal at 18:37 for the 4-2 final.