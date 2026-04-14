Blues score 5 unanswered goals, rally past Wild

Otto Stenburg, Pavel Buchnevich, Theo Lindstein and Jake Neighbours scored in succession, Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist, and Joel Hofer made 28 saves for the Blues (35-33-12), who have won two straight games but were eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday.

Nick Foligno had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves for the Wild (45-24-12), who are locked into the third seed out of the Western Conference.

Minnesota rested several veterans ahead of the playoffs, including forwards Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman, as well as defensemen Quinn Hughes and Jonas Brodin.

Colton Parayko made it 1-0 Blues at 1:22 of the first period on a slap shot from the blue line that trickled through Gustavsson’s pads.

Foligno tied it 1-1 at 14:46, his first goal in 16 games for Minnesota since being traded on March 6. Hofer made the initial save on the backdoor attempt with the left pad on Yakov Trenin, but Foligno put it away with the second chance. The play started when Daemon Hunt skated it in down the left side and sent a backhand pass to Trenin for the initial shot.

With Parayko in the box for boarding and fighting, Danila Yurov put Minnesota ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 19:13. He beat Hofer from the left circle with a wrist shot after a feed from Vladimir Tarasenko.

McCarron’s short-handed goal made it 3-1 at 1:59 of the second period. He and Foligno broke out on a 2-on-1 following a Thomas turnover, and McCarron got the pass in the slot for the wrist shot glove side.

Thomas looked cut it to 3-2 at 3:35, but the goal was overturned after a successful challenge by Minnesota for offside.

Down 3-1, the Blues scored twice in 27 seconds to tie the game. Stenberg first cut it to 3-2 at 4:04, following up a Tyler Tucker shot on the backside that caromed into the left circle. Buchnevich’s 200th NHL goal tied it 3-3 at 4:31, when he finished in tight with a snap shot off a Jordan Kyrou pass.

Cam Fowler looked to put the Blues up 4-3 at 12:07, but Minnesota again successfully challenged for offside.

Lindstein’s second NHL goal gave the Blues a 4-3 lead at 16:41 when he took Jonathan Drouin’s pass in alone and lifted a backhand over Gustavsson’s glove.

Neighbours scored his first goal since Feb. 2 to push it to 5-3 at 3:05 of the third period. He came out of the penalty box and got the puck from Buchnevich for a snap shot that hit the right post and went in off the skate of Gustavsson.

Snuggerud scored an empty-net goal at 16:56 for the 6-3 final.