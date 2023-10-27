Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

Brink's first goal came on the power play at 9:52 of the first period to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead. Couturier dug a loose puck out of the corner on the left side of the Wild zone and tried to pass back to the point, but the puck bounced off the skate of referee Chris Rooney and to Brink alone in front.

"It's nice to get a bounce there," Brink said. "Little luck and was able to put it home. Saw a little area five-hole. Nice to get lucky."

He tapped in a Joel Farabee centering pass for his second goal of the game at 11:02 of the third period to make it 5-2.

After playing 10 games for the Flyers late in the 2021-22 season, the forward had hip surgery that sidelined him for the first three months of last season, and when he recovered he spent the season with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

"I've faced some adversity and I think that adversity just kind of makes it even more special," he said. "It's a pretty special moment. I've been thinking about it forever. A lot of years of hockey and a lot of stuff leading up to this moment, a lot of sacrifices from my parents and family and grandparents and aunts and uncles. It's just a really special moment for me and my whole family.

Loud chants of "Bobby, Bobby" could be heard coming out of the Flyers locker room after the game.

"He's been buzzing lately," Couturier said. "He's getting a lot of looks, a lot of chances. Sometimes that's all it takes, just one, and then you saw you know the rest of the game he created a lot of chances and got a second one."