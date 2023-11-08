Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders

Latest News

Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek score 42 seconds apart for Minnesota; New York has lost 3 of 4

By Stefen Rosner
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored 42 seconds apart in the third period for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 6:50 with a power-play goal. He scored top shelf with a one-timer from the right circle that hit off the glove of Semyon Varlamov.

Eriksson Ek then made it 4-2 at 7:32, tapping in a backdoor pass at the left post after Pat Maroon stole the puck from Pierre Engvall in the Islanders' zone.

Eriksson Ek and Maroon each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (5-5-2), which has won two straight. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.

Noah Dobson and Oliver Wahlstrom scored, and Varlamov made 27 saves for New York (5-3-3), which has lost three of four (1-1-2).

Maroon gave the Wild a 1-0 lead just 19 seconds in the first period, roofing a shot from the right circle off a pass from Eriksson Ek from behind the net.

Dobson tied it 1-1 at 11:00 with a one-timer from the right circle following a strong forecheck below the goal line by Cal Clutterbuck and Casey Cizikas.

Wahlstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 8:34 of the second period. He took a pass from Engvall, cut inside on Dakota Mermis in the left circle and scored glove side.

Vinni Lettieri tied it 2-2 at 12:03 with a wrist shot from the point through a screen.