L. Hughes gets 2 points, Devils recover for shootout win against Wild

Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for New Jersey (40-29-7), which has won two straight following a 5-2 victory at Minnesota on Saturday.

Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild (41-28-6), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1).

Hughes gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 12:30 of the first period on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Vinnie Hinostroza made it 1-1 for the Wild when he deflected a point shot from Jake Middleton in the slot at 2:57 of the third period.

Gustavsson kept the game even when he trapped a puck with his arm that popped into the air and onto his backside after a shot from the top of the right circle by Brett Pesce at 3:27 of the third. A video review confirmed the puck did not cross the goal line as it sat on Gustavsson's back.

Nico Hischier scored his 34th of the season on a redirection at the left post at 9:12 of the third period to give the Devils a 2-1 lead. It was Hischier's fourth goal in the past two games.

Matt Boldy pulled the Wild into a 2-2 tie on a backhand from the slot while falling to his knees at 17:52 of the third.

Paul Cotter thought he had given the Devils a 3-2 win 2:57 into overtime on a shot from the right face-off circle, but the play was reversed when a video review revealed New Jersey was offside prior to the goal.

Cotter and Jesper Bratt each scored in the two-round shootout and Markstrom didn't allow a goal.