Josi has 3 points, Predators defeat Wild for 7th straight win

It was Josi’s second straight three-point game. The Nashville captain has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in his past 14 games.

Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators (34-25-2). Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons each had two assists.

Connor Dewar scored for the Wild (28-26-6), who have lost consecutive games. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

Dewar gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 9:51 of the first period on a shot from the slot on a rebound that beat Saros on the blocker side.

Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators to make it 1-1 at 10:40 of the first period on a redirection of a pass from Josi.

Cole Smith gave the Predators a 2-1 lead eight seconds later on a loose puck in the crease after he got around Wild defensemen Declan Chisholm and Jonas Brodin.

Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-1 lead at 17:55 of the second period on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle on the power play. Forsberg’s shot deflected off of Brodin and past Gustavsson.

Josi gave the Predators a 4-1 lead at 1:32 of the third period on a shot that he banked off of Gustavsson. He got the puck in the left circle, pump-faked a shot and then got around Gustavsson for the bank shot.

Ryan O’Reilly gave the Predators a 5-1 lead at 8:03 of the third period on a shot from the slot on a drop pass from Nyquist.

Ryan McDonagh gave the Predators a 6-1 lead at 13:57 of the third period on a one-timer from the point.