Fleury feels 'fortunate' after moving into 3rd on goalie games-played list

Wild backup jumps over idol Roy in win against Oilers

Fleury_MIN-up-close

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Marc-Andre Fleury may have conceded one of the worst goals of his NHL career against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, but the Minnesota Wild goalie was able to joke about it following a 5-3 win that saw him move into third place on the list of games played by an NHL goalie.

The 39-year-old played his 1,030th NHL game Thursday, passing Patrick Roy (1,029) while moving 14 behind Roberto Luongo (1,044) for second all time. The leader is Martin Brodeur at 1,266. It was also Fleury's 1,000th start, making him the fourth fastest goalie to hit that mark, behind Brodeur (1,251), Luongo (1,014) and Roy (1,003).

“I just feel very fortunate, lucky that I was able to stick around for that long and do what I love for so long,” Fleury said. “I got help obviously, I’ve had people help me stay loose and flexible and all that, staying healthy. I’m very fortunate to still do it.”

Selected No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2003 NHL Draft, Fleury is in his 21st and likely final NHL season. Growing up in Quebec watching Roy play for the Montreal Canadiens, Fleury never imagined surpassing the Hockey Hall of Fame goalie in games played.

“I never thought I would make it to the NHL, honestly,” Fleury said. “Patrick and Marty for me are the best goalies that have played the game and obviously, I look up to them.”

Fleury has plenty of admirers himself. A fan favorite everywhere he’s been, Fleury played his first 691 games for Pittsburgh, helping the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). He was left unprotected by the Penguins in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights, who he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final in his first of four seasons there, playing 192 games and winning the Vezina Trophy as the League’s best goalie in 2020-21.

He was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks after the 2020-21 season and played 45 games there before being traded to the Wild on March 21, 2022. He has played 102 games with the Wild, including five this season as Filip Gustavsson’s backup.

“He’s unbelievable, he’s always got the right attitude,” Wild forward Marcus Johansson said. “He’s always happy and smiling on the ice, and I think he makes everyone better because he competes. He wants to stop every puck in practice and his compete raises everyone else’s compete too. He’s a great leader in this room.”

Fleury finished with 28 saves against Edmonton to earn his fourth consecutive win and improve to 4-0-1 this season. The game got off to a bad start for Fleury, who went to sweep a puck shot down the ice by Leon Draisaitl only to have it bounce over his stick and between his pads 27 seconds into the game. Fleury was starting for the first time since a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 7.

“I haven’t played in so long, I wanted to do well and help the team and at the beginning to let that one in, I was mad for a little bit and then I just laughed, it was so stupid,” Fleury said. “The guys came by and they gave me a tap and they laughed and kind of made it a little lighter.”

Fleury, known to be one of the best practical jokers in the NHL, shook off the bad goal and then had some fun with the fans after he turned away another long dump in, jokingly putting his arms in the air as they cheered. It epitomized his laid-back approach and is just one of the many reasons he is beloved by his teammates and respected around the League.

“Yeah, I did a little celly to let the boys know I got it and we were good,” Fleury said. “But they were fine. “[The goal] was so dumb. I was mad for a while and then tried to move on quick and laugh about it too, because it was so stupid of a goal, but the guys were awesome. Nobody panicked.”

After that, Fleury settled in. He even made an old-school poke check on Oilers captain Connor McDavid on a breakaway in the second period to keep the Wild in the lead.

“I wanted to keep him guessing,” Fleury said. “He’s so fast, his hands are so fast, I didn’t want him to make a move, so I thought I should go at him and it worked out.”

The Wild wanted to win the game for Fleury, who has an NHL career record of 565-330-95, with two ties, a 2.60 goals-against-average, .912 save percentage and 75 shutouts.

Wild at Oilers | Recap

He’s expected to someday join Brodeur, Luongo and Roy in the Hall of Fame.

“He’s a special guy,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “Obviously another milestone for him. The last few years, the group has been with him and there have been many, many big ones.”

Fleury signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Minnesota on April 17 and will be 40 when it expires. He has adapted to his role as a backup with the Wild, who are off to a 13-3-3 start, the second-best record in the NHL.

“He’s a humble guy, loves the game, the guys love to be around him, is easy to coach and the team plays hard in front of him,” Hynes said. “But he also battles hard for the team as well. He’s special, I think that’s one of the reasons we wanted to have him come back. He made a decision last year around the trade deadline that he wanted to be in Minnesota, he wanted to continue to play, but he wanted to be in Minnesota.

“I think that means a lot to him, his family, to the organization, to the Wild fans. He’s a special guy and we’re glad we have him.”

The Wild were excited for Fleury after the game and were happy to help him mark the milestone game with a win.

“He’s unbelievable, he’s such a good everything; teammate, player,” Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau said. “Even if he hadn’t played in a long time, nobody’s worried because we know him. He’s such a professional. He was so good in practices and show up every day just with the same determination. Yeah, we knew he would step up like that and be strong like that.”

Latest News

Gaudreau gets 2 goals, assist for Wild in win against Oilers

Zary breaks tie in 3rd, Flames hang on to defeat Rangers for 3rd straight win

Binnington ties Blues’ all-time wins record with shootout victory against Sharks

Mrazek makes 32 saves, Blackhawks defeat Panthers to end 3-game skid

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Bratt has 2 goals, assist for Devils in win against Hurricanes

Trophy Tracker: Kaprizov of Wild picked to win Hart as most valuable player

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

NHL On Tap: Crosby continues chase for 600 with Penguins hosting Jets

Jets MVP so far this season debated by NHL.com writers

Golden Knights hold off Senators, hand them 4th straight loss

Werenski has 5 points, scores OT winner to lift Blue Jackets past Lightning

Wood gets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Avalanche edge Capitals

Bruins shut out Utah Hockey Club in Sacco's 1st game

Red Wings score twice late, rally past Islanders

Ovechkin out 4-6 weeks for Capitals with broken leg

NHL Buzz: Nurse skates with Oilers for 1st time since injury

NHL EDGE stats: Capitals outlook after Ovechkin injury