Furst was learning more than chirps from Fleury, who stayed on the ice with him post-morning skate to learn some techniques.

“He was teaching me about pushing and sliding the thing, and getting up with your right leg,” said Furst, who is in his first year of playing goalie but fourth year of hockey.

Fleury said next time he’ll teach him his patented windmill save.

All in all, Furst noted that on the ice, “it felt a lot bigger than when you’re sitting in the stands” and just being there with “all his favorite players” will be hard to beat.