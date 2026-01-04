LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Kings recovered for a 5-4 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Kings recover, defeat Wild in shootout
Clarke wins it in 4th round for Los Angeles; Minnesota extends point streak to 6 games
Brandt Clarke had the game-winner for Los Angeles in the fourth round of the shootout.
Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Corey Perry, Adrian Kempe and Samuel Helenius scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves to help the Kings (17-14-9) win for third time in their past 11 games (3-6-2).
It came after Los Angeles allowed three goals in the final 3:19 of the third period in a 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
"I mean, those losses are so tough when you’re right there, you kind of let them back in the game, it feels like you’ve given them the game," Byfield said. "Those ones sting, so it feels good to kind of close out the game somewhat and get it done in a shootout."
Matt Boldy scored late in the third to tie it and ultimately send the game to overtime, helping the Wild (25-10-8) extend their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Brock Faber had a goal and an assist, Jake Middleton and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored, and Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.
It was the second game of a back-to-back for Minnesota, which is coming off a 5-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. The Wild and Kings will play again in Los Angeles on Monday.
“It was far from perfect of a game from us,” Faber said. “I thought we could have played better. With that quick turnaround, we’ll take the point. Now we need two in the next.”
Kempe put the Kings up 1-0 at 6:08 of the first period, scoring on a wrist shot from close range off Anze Kopitar’s cross-slot pass from below the goal line.
Middleton tied it up 1-1 at 8:28, getting his first goal of the season in 36 games on a snap shot from the left circle set up by Mats Zuccarello.
“I think he thought I was Kirill (Kaprizov) in the slot there, so it was nice to get one,” Middleton joked. “I normally have a few goals before I take 35 games off from scoring, so this one was getting a little stressful but we got it out of the way.”
Perry gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 16:57 of the second period when Byfield’s shot struck him in the wrist and redirected in for the power-play goal.
Eriksson Ek tied it 2-2 at 18:23 on the power play, taking Quinn Hughes’ stretch pass at the offensive blue line for a short breakaway, fending off defenseman Joel Edmundson and scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.
Byfield put Los Angeles back in front 3-2 at 4:54 of the third period. He shot the puck caroming off the boards back into the crease, where Wallstedt lost it in his skates and it was eventually knocked in by a Wild stick during the ensuing scramble in front.
“Shouldn’t be, that was terrible,” Byfield joked when asked if he knew it was his goal. “No, it’s good. I think it’s two now that were liked that, so I’ll take them how they come.”
Faber tied it up 3-3 at 7:33 on a tap in at the right post from Danila Yurov after the Wild had numbers off the rush.
“It was fun, don’t get those often,” Faber said. “It was a great play by Kirill, great play by ‘Yuri.’ All I had to do, basically, was close my eyes and put my stick on the ice.”
Helenius came off the bench on a change and entered the zone late, allowing Kevin Fiala to find him alone in the left circle for a wrist shot that put Los Angeles up 4-3 at 12:09. It was Helenius’ first point in 13 games this season.
“Kevin had a really good game tonight, I think. Just everywhere, making a lot of plays. That one, yeah, that one was really good,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said.
Boldy got his 26th goal of the season when Faber's shot took multiple deflections and went in off Boldy’s chest at 17:03 to tie it 4-4. He ranks second in the NHL in goals this season behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (35).
“Even when the one went in to tie it, which obviously nobody liked, I thought we were calm and confident, as calm and confident as we’ve been all season. It was different for us tonight, which is a good sign,” Hiller said.
NOTES: Kopitar got his 853rd career assist, passing Bobby Clarke (852) and moving into a tie with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin for 27th in NHL history. … Kopitar got his 15th assist of the season, giving him 20 NHL seasons of at least 15 assists.