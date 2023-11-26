Perron scores twice, Red Wings top Wild for 3rd straight win 

DETROIT – David Perron scored two goals, including the 300th of his NHL career, and the Detroit Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and three assists, and Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist for Detroit (11-6-3), which has won three straight since returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden. Alex Lyon made 37 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota (5-10-4), which is winless in its past seven games (0-5-2). Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead on Perron’s one-timer power-play goal from the left circle at 4:06 of the first period.

Eriksson Ek tipped Kirill Kaprizov's shot past Lyon on the power play at 19:48 to tie the game 1-1.

Larkin made it 2-1 at 16:53 of the second period, putting his own rebound past Gustavsson.

Perron scored his second power-play goal to make it 3-1 at 1:29 of the third. The goal was his 300th, coming in his 1,075th NHL game.

Gostisbehere made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 19:37.