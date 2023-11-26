Latest News

St. Louis Blues Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 26

NHL buzz news and notes November 26

2023-24 NHL trades

James Hamblin dedicates 1st NHL goal with Oilers to mom

Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers set to face Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL betting odds for November 26 2023

NHL On Tap news and notes November 26

NHL Morning Skate for November 26

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap November 25

Vancouver Canucks San Jose Sharks game recap November 25

Arizona Coyotes Vegas Golden Knights game recap November 25

Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders game recap November 25

Zizing ‘Em Up US Thanksgiving playoff barometer

Buffalo Sabres New Jersey Devils game recap November 25

Toronto Maple Leafs Pittsburgh Penguins game recap November 25

Jacob Trouba fined maximum for high-sticking in New York Rangers game

Perron scores twice, Red Wings top Wild for 3rd straight win 

Gostisbehere has 4 points; Minnesota drops 7th in row

Recap: Wild at Red Wings 11.26.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT – David Perron scored two goals, including the 300th of his NHL career, and the Detroit Wings defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and three assists, and Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist for Detroit (11-6-3), which has won three straight since returning from the 2023 NHL Global Series in Sweden. Alex Lyon made 37 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored for Minnesota (5-10-4), which is winless in its past seven games (0-5-2). Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead on Perron’s one-timer power-play goal from the left circle at 4:06 of the first period. 

Eriksson Ek tipped Kirill Kaprizov's shot past Lyon on the power play at 19:48 to tie the game 1-1. 

Larkin made it 2-1 at 16:53 of the second period, putting his own rebound past Gustavsson. 

Perron scored his second power-play goal to make it 3-1 at 1:29 of the third. The goal was his 300th, coming in his 1,075th NHL game.  

Gostisbehere made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 19:37.