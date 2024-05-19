NHL referee Wally Harris remembered by friends, family

The life and career of trailblazing NHL referee Wally Harris, the League’s first Director of Officials, was celebrated on Saturday by family, friends and those who knew him only by the black and white vertical stripes he wore for 17 seasons.

Harris died in a hospital in Montreal-suburban Pointe-Claire on April 17 following a short illness. He was 88.

Highly respected as a referee and for more than 1,500 games an influential supervisor of game crews, Harris officiated 953 regular-season NHL games and another 85 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs between 1966-83, working six Stanley Cup Finals between 1973-83.

He officiated two NHL All-Star Games -- the League’s 28th in 1975 at his hometown Montreal Forum and the 34th in 1982 at the Capital Center in Landover, Maryland -- and called the historic 1975 New Year’s Eve 3-3 tie at the Forum between the Montreal Canadiens and the touring Central Red Army club team of the Soviet Union.

Harris also was the first NHL referee to work Spengler Cup tournament games in Switzerland.