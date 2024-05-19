Canucks, Oilers to play Game 7 for trip to Western Conference Final

Vancouver 6-6 in situation; Edmonton 7-4

VAN EDM GM 7 lookahead Monday bug

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday.

The Oilers pushed the series to the limit with a 5-1 win in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.

The winner will advance to the Western Conference Final and play the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in double overtime in Game 6 on Friday to win that best-of-7 series.

The Stars (52-21-9), who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference, will have home-ice advantage against either the Canucks (50-23-9), who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division, or Oilers (49-27-6), the No. 2 seed from the Pacific.

Vancouver is 6-6 in Game 7s, including 4-3 at home. The Canucks lost their most recent Game 7 at home, 4-0 to the Boston Bruins in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Ian Cole has played in eight Game 7s, going 4-4. Forward J.T. Miller has played in four (1-3), and defenseman Tyler Myers has played in three (1-2), getting two goals and an assist in those games.

Arturs Silovs has never played in a Game 7. Thatcher Demko, who is currently out with an undisclosed injury, lost his only Game 7, making 33 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Second Round in 2020.

Rick Tocchet has never coached a Game 7.

Edmonton is 7-4 in Game 7s, including 3-3 on the road. The Oilers won their most recent Game 7, 2-0 against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in 2022, but lost their most recent on the road, 2-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round in 2017.

Forward Corey Perry has played in 10 Game 7s (5-5), getting four goals and two assists in those games. Forward Zach Hyman has played in four (1-3), and forward Patrick Kane has played in three (3-0). Forwards Connor McDavid (one goal, one assist) and Leon Draisaitl (one assist) have each played in two Game 7s (1-1).

Oilers goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have never played in a Game 7, and Kris Knoblauch has never coached one.

Latest News

Western Conference Final schedule announced

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

NHL referee Wally Harris remembered by friends, family

Barkov wins Selke Trophy as best defensive forward

Eastern Conference Final winner debated by NHL.com writers

Wells dies at 67, won gold medal with 'Miracle on Ice' team in 1980 Olympics

DeBoer trying 'to end up in the top spot' with Stars, win Cup for 1st time

3 Keys: Canucks at Oilers, Game 6 of Western 2nd Round

Guentzel, Pesce, Skjei want to re-sign with Hurricanes 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers' businesslike approach helped spur 2nd trip in row to Eastern Final

Tavares says new coach Berube can help Maple Leafs reach ‘ultimate goal’

Skinner starts Game 6 for Oilers against Canucks

Bruins eliminated from playoffs due to slow starts, lack of offense

Avalanche eliminated from playoffs due to home woes, falling behind

Sullivan named U.S. coach for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 18

Parise sees last shot at Cup end with 2OT loss in Game 6