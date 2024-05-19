Canucks, Oilers to play Game 7 for trip to Western Conference Final

The Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers will play Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday.

The Oilers pushed the series to the limit with a 5-1 win in Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday.

The winner will advance to the Western Conference Final and play the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in double overtime in Game 6 on Friday to win that best-of-7 series.

The Stars (52-21-9), who are the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and Western Conference, will have home-ice advantage against either the Canucks (50-23-9), who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division, or Oilers (49-27-6), the No. 2 seed from the Pacific.

Vancouver is 6-6 in Game 7s, including 4-3 at home. The Canucks lost their most recent Game 7 at home, 4-0 to the Boston Bruins in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Defenseman Ian Cole has played in eight Game 7s, going 4-4. Forward J.T. Miller has played in four (1-3), and defenseman Tyler Myers has played in three (1-2), getting two goals and an assist in those games.

Arturs Silovs has never played in a Game 7. Thatcher Demko, who is currently out with an undisclosed injury, lost his only Game 7, making 33 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Second Round in 2020.

Rick Tocchet has never coached a Game 7.

Edmonton is 7-4 in Game 7s, including 3-3 on the road. The Oilers won their most recent Game 7, 2-0 against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round in 2022, but lost their most recent on the road, 2-1 to the Anaheim Ducks in the second round in 2017.

Forward Corey Perry has played in 10 Game 7s (5-5), getting four goals and two assists in those games. Forward Zach Hyman has played in four (1-3), and forward Patrick Kane has played in three (3-0). Forwards Connor McDavid (one goal, one assist) and Leon Draisaitl (one assist) have each played in two Game 7s (1-1).

Oilers goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have never played in a Game 7, and Kris Knoblauch has never coached one.