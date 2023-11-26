Latest News

Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game

Forward is facing discipline for slew-footing, tripping against Red Wings forward DeBrincat

Ryan Hartman player safety meeting

© Rich Graessle / Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Ryan Hartman will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Minnesota Wild forward is facing discipline for slew-footing/tripping against Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 7:51 of the third period in the Wild's 4-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Hartman did not receive a penalty on the play.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: slew-footing/tripping. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.