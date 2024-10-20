Kaprizov has goal, assist to lift Wild past Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets failed to score during a four-minute power play in the second period after Yakov Trenin was called for a high-sticking double minor.

“They’re a good squad, but we’re looking at ourselves here,” Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we should be able to score on a four-minute power play.”

Columbus had four shots on goal during the four-minute man-advantage and went 0-for-3 on the night.

“We’re being junkyard dogs,” Wild defenseman Jake Middleton said. “That’s our mentality we’ve got going into our meetings and the kills right now and so far, so good.”

Kaprizov made it 2-0 at 2:52 of the third period just six seconds into a 5-on-3 power play. Brock Faber controlled the puck at the top of the offensive zone and found Kaprizov for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

“I liked the first period a lot. That was the identity we want to play with,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We got away from our game at the end of the second but I really liked how we came out in the third, the mindset we played with. We regathered ourselves, played the game the right way.”

Zuccarello made it 3-0 at 8:26, lifting a backhand over Tarasov’s right pad as he drove to the net.

Chinakhov cut it to 3-1 at 18:35 with a wrist shot from the right circle to push his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists).

“If we're not ready to play, it's on me, it's on the coaches, it's on the players,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said.

NOTES: Minnesota is on an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) against Columbus. … With his goal, Rossi extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists), tying his NHL best set Nov. 12-24, 2023 (one goal, three assists). … Wild forward Ryan Hartman (upper body) did not play. He skated in the morning and was considered a game-time decision by Hines. Forward Marcus Johansson (lower body) returned from missing one game and was minus-1 in 13:18 of ice time. … Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek played with a full-face shield after missing two games because of a broken nose. He was minus-1 in 20:02 with five shots and four hits. … Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek played 11:23 and had an assist in his first game of the season after being a healthy scratch. … The Blue Jackets used seven defensemen and 11 forwards.