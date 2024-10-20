Coach's Challenge: MIN @ CBJ - 4:48 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Minnesota

Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota’s Jakub Lauko shoved Columbus defenseman Jordan Harris into goaltender Daniil Tarasov, which impeded Tarasov’s ability to play his position in his crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”