Colton gets 3 points, Avalanche rally to defeat Wild

Kylington has 2 assists for Colorado; Minnesota loses 3rd in row

Wild at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Ross Colton had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to win 5-2 against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on Friday.

Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Jack Drury each scored a goal, and Oliver Kylington had two assists for the Avalanche (35-24-2), who have won two straight and three of their past five games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Mats Zuccarello and Vincent Hinostroza each scored a goal for the Wild (34-22-4), who have lost three straight, including 6-1 at the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

Zuccarello opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period with a snap shot. Zuccarello was all alone in front of the net when he received Marcus Johansson’s pass from the right wall.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 13:58 of the period. He one-timed Nathan MacKinnon’s centering pass from the slot.

Hinostroza regained a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 17:42 when he deflected Brock Faber’s point shot at the top of the crease.

Drouin tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot short side over the shoulder of Gustavsson at 8:57 of the second period while on a breakaway. Kylington sent a pass from the Avalanche zone to Drouin near the far blue line, springing him for the breakaway.

Drury put Colorado up 3-2 with a backhand shot that went between Gustavsson and the post at 9:49.

Colton extended the lead to 4-2 at 14:39 of the second when he one-timed Kylington’s centering pass at the hash marks. The pass was initially slowed up by Jonas Brodin, but the puck trickled to Colton for the shot.

Colton scored into the empty net at 19:52 of the third for the 5-2 final.

