Skinner, Peterka each has 2 points in Sabres win against Wild 

Henri Jokiharju scored, and Devon Levi made 31 saves for the Sabres (7-6-1).

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild (5-7-2). Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

Jokiharju gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 18:02 of the first period on a shot from the blue line that beat Gustavsson through traffic.

Kaprizov one-timed a cross-ice pass by Matt Boldy on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 19:30.

Skinner put the Sabres ahead 2-1 with a breakaway deke to the forehand at 19:02 of the second period.

Peterka made it 3-1, finishing off a three-way passing play with Skinner and Tage Thompson at 3:33 of the third period.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on the backdoor to cut the lead to 3-2 at 12:27.