Tkachuk, Verhaeghe propel Panthers past Hurricanes
Kuznetsov has 2 goals, Capitals hold off Devils
Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023 gets induction weekend festivities underway
McDonald's Hall of Fame call to former teammate Vernon special moment
NHL Buzz: Savoie to make NHL debut for Sabres
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Jagr to have No. 68 retired by Penguins on Feb. 18
Cronin discusses 1st chance as coach with Ducks on "The Chirp" podcast
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Nylander rides subway to Maple Leafs game 
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Bruins-Canadiens, Stars-Wild highlight weekend schedule
NHL On Tap: Flames go for 3rd straight win against Maple Leafs, former GM
Oilers believe they can turn season around despite sluggish start
Barrasso built off brilliant 1st NHL season en route to Hall of Fame

Skinner, Peterka each has 2 points in Sabres win against Wild 

Levi makes 31 saves; Kaprizov gets goal, assist for Minnesota

Recap: Wild at Sabres 11.10.23

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka each had a goal and an assist to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Henri Jokiharju scored, and Devon Levi made 31 saves for the Sabres (7-6-1).

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists for the Wild (5-7-2). Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves.

Jokiharju gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 18:02 of the first period on a shot from the blue line that beat Gustavsson through traffic.

Kaprizov one-timed a cross-ice pass by Matt Boldy on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 19:30.

Skinner put the Sabres ahead 2-1 with a breakaway deke to the forehand at 19:02 of the second period.

Peterka made it 3-1, finishing off a three-way passing play with Skinner and Tage Thompson at 3:33 of the third period.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal on the backdoor to cut the lead to 3-2 at 12:27.

