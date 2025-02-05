Swayman makes 34 saves, Bruins shut out Wild

McAvoy, Frederic score, Poitras gets 2 assists for Boston

Wild at Bruins | Recap

By Joe McDonald
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON -- Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for the Boston Bruins in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday.

It was Swayman's third shutout this season and 15th in the NHL.

Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (27-22-6), who have won two straight. Matthew Poitras had two assists for the second consecutive game.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves for the Wild (31-19-4), who were shut out for the second consecutive game (lost 6-0 at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday).

McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:46 of the second period. David Pastrnak received a pass above the left circle and skated into the center of the ice before sending a shot through traffic that was redirected by McAvoy under Fleury's blocker in front.

Pastrnak extended his point streak to 11 games (10 goals, 14 assists).

Frederic made it 2-0 at 14:14. After the Wild failed to get a shot on net on an odd-man rush, defenseman Brandon Carlo picked up the puck and quickly moved it to Poitras to begin their own 3-on-2. Poitras then sent a cross-ice pass from the right boards to Frederic, who skated into the top of the left circle and roofed a shot over Fleury's glove.

Geekie added an empty-net goal with 48 seconds remaining in regulation for the 3-0 final.

