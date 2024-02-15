Wild win 4th straight, hand Coyotes 7th loss in row

Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves, and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild (25-23-5), who are 4-0-0 since the All-Star break.

“It's just nice to win, that’s the biggest thing,” Boldy said. “We’ve got 20 guys playing together, the goalies are playing great, the 'D' is awesome, and we're scoring goals. So, we've got to keep it going.”

Logan Cooley scored for the Coyotes (23-25-4), who have lost seven in a row (0-6-1). Connor Ingram made 28 saves in two periods before leaving with an undisclosed injury. Karel Vejmelka allowed one goal on 13 shots in relief.

“I would have loved us to put more pucks on the net,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “We held onto it a little bit. We were trying for the perfect play, which did not happen because they were playing well defensively."

Eriksson Ek scored a power-play goal to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 14:01 of the first period. Kirill Kaprizov bumped a pass off the end boards to Boldy, who slid the puck between defenseman Travis Dermott’s skates to Eriksson Ek for a one-timer in the low slot.