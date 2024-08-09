Ohgren says he's 'got to take a spot' on Wild roster out of training camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Liam Ohgren has set the bar high for himself ahead of Minnesota Wild training camp next month.
“I feel like I've got to take a spot, show that I really can be a part of the Minnesota Wild,” the 20-year-old forward prospect said at the team's development camp last month. “No, I don’t feel like I’m a part of the team really, but I hope that will change.”
Ohgren, selected by the Wild with the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has already made his NHL debut, with a goal and an assist in four games last season, including his first League goal against the San Jose Sharks on April 13. That followed his arrival in North America after he had 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 26 games for Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League. He also played three games without a point with Iowa of the American Hockey League.
Though he is undoubtedly expected to compete for a Minnesota roster spot during training camp, Ohgren said he knows there is never a sure thing, but he's confident in his capabilities.
“I think it was really good for me to get those four games last year to kind of see how it feels and to know that I'm actually capable of playing in the NHL,” he said. “That's what I want to do. I'm here to take a spot. I want to play in the NHL next year. Not only that, I want to make an impact so we can go on and win a Stanley Cup. That's my main goal.
“I'm going to do everything I can to first make the team and then go on from that.”