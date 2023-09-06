Babcock talks coaching return with Blue Jackets in Q&A with NHL.com

He has won the IIHF World Junior Championship (1997), the IIHF World Championship (2004) and the Olympics twice (2010 and 2014) with Canada, and he has won the World Cup of Hockey (2016) with Team Canada too.

That’s the beauty of it.

“Jacques Lemaire used to say this to me,” Babcock says of the Hockey Hall of Famer. “He said, ‘The best time to coach in the NHL is when you’ve got all your bills paid and you’ve won everything, and then you just get to coach and love it.’”

Babcock has learned a lot over the past 3 1/2 years and found an opportunity in Columbus that works for him on several levels. He’s trying to evolve, but at the same time, he’s trying to get back to his roots -- to why he chose to coach in the first place.

After he was fired by Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League in 1993, he had a wife and baby at home. He accepted a business consulting job, but then he got an offer to coach the University of Lethbridge in Alberta. The team had never made the playoffs and was in danger of folding.

“The consulting job offered a lot more money, greater stability and a clearer career path,” Babcock wrote with friend Rick Larsen in the book “Leave No Doubt: A Credo For Chasing Your Dreams” published in 2014. “Ultimately, I chose to take a risk.”

It paid off. Lethbridge won a national title.

Babcock went on to coach Spokane of the WHL from 1994-2000, Cincinnati of the American Hockey League from 2000-02, the Ducks from 2002-04, the Red Wings from 2005-15 and the Maple Leafs from 2015-16 through the first 23 games of the 2019-20 season.

“The University of Lethbridge, maybe with the exception of the last three years, might have been the best eight months of my life,” he says. “Loved coaching that team. Loved those guys. We competed. We had fun. We laughed.

“And you can say, ‘Well, that’s not possible in pro hockey.’ Yes, it is. How do we make it like that? That doesn’t mean you’re getting away (with bad habits) and you’re not backchecking or you're not stopping on defense. That doesn’t mean any of that. But it means the approach is going to be, in a way, ideally …”

The sentence trails off as the breeze blows off the water.

“And maybe we’re sitting at my tiki bar, and we’re just in a fantasy world,” he says. “Who knows? But that’s our plan. Can we execute it? We’re going to find out.”

* * * * *

Babcock insists he was not preparing or angling for another NHL job the past 3 1/2 years.

He loves to read. When he coached in the NHL in the past, he’d have stacks of books on his desk about leadership, business and sports. Friends would send them to him then, and they’re starting to send them to him again now.

“Honest to God, I barely read in the time I was off,” he says. “Not like I used to. I didn’t read self-help books. You know what I read? ‘Jack Reacher’ series.”

Jack Reacher isn’t a coach. He’s a fictional action hero. The books are by British author Lee Child, two of which have been made into movies starring Tom Cruise.

“I’d read a book a day when I’d be staying over for hunting and mow them down, but they weren’t about what my next talk was going to be or how to be a better coach or how to be a better this,” Babcock says. “It was just about enjoying reading.”

Babcock loves to mentor coaches. He’d have everyone from a young video analyst to an NCAA coach at his tiki bar, and he’d take calls from NHL coaches wherever, whenever. He’d even break down video with and for them.

“My wife would call me ‘The Coach Whisperer,’” he says. “NHL coach phones. We’re in the car. She doesn’t say [anything]. I turn it on and talk for 45 minutes.

“Why do they talk to you? They talk to you because you’re a sounding board. They trust you. They know you’re not going to talk to anybody. Some guys would call me. I’d watch five games. I’d do a presentation with them. I’d talk to them. So I talked to lots of head coaches, but not with the intent of coaching.”

Vermont was an “unbelievable opportunity,” he says, because it was close to downhill skiing. He mostly helped the coaching staff off the ice.

He took the job with Saskatchewan largely because his son, Michael, agreed to pursue an MBA there if he did, and they got to coach together. Mike was behind the bench with Michael as his assistant. It was a learning experience for each of them.

Mike challenged Michael to work on his weaknesses, giving him the power play to run.

“I said to him, ‘What do you want to do?’” Babcock says. “And he said, ‘Well, I’ve penalty-killed my whole life. I’ve been a checker.’ I said, ‘I wouldn’t do any of that. I’d do all the stuff you don’t know and learn how to do it better and become an expert at that.’”

Meanwhile, Mike sat in meetings with head coaches from the other sports at the school, worked with women more than he ever had in an NHL environment, and dealt with college players again instead of professionals.

That helped him develop the idea of having a communication plan and mental health plan for each player in Columbus. (More on that in Part Two of this series on Sept. 8.)

“I think he was actually just loving coaching again,” says Shannon Chinn, the chief athletics officer at the University of Saskatchewan. “You could see the joy in him.”

She laughs.

“You could see the frustration, just like any coach on any given day, too. But you could just see the pure joy. And just listening to him talk about the team and talk about the players … I think he was just fired up.

“Mike’s fired up all the time. But he just, like, had this passion about him consistently, and he would come into all-coaches meetings with his pen and his notebook, and he would take notes and listen to everybody else and contribute to conversations and give his two cents and listen to everybody else’s.”

Babcock was back in his element. He played at Saskatchewan in 1981-82 and McGill University in Montreal from 1983-87. He's famous for wearing a McGill tie behind the bench for his biggest games.

“I just found there were so many opportunities for growth that you’re back in that learning environment,” Babcock says. “I always said I was going to stay at McGill and get a PhD and live there forever. You’re attracted to that environment. You’re learning all the time. There’s all these resources to get better.”

Babcock was supposed to coach Saskatchewan for two seasons. He resigned after one largely because he didn’t want to block the development of his assistants. Brandin Cote rose to head coach. Michael got to be an assistant out of his dad’s shadow.

But Babcock continued to help. He was the driver of the men’s “Hockey Excellence Fund” at the school and one of four people who contributed to a $1 million initial donation.

“He was just honestly loving life,” Chinn says. “This may sound strange, but he always seemed he was in the right place for that time.”

* * * * *

Babcock says he almost took an NHL job shortly after the Maple Leafs fired him. But he didn’t, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Three teams called around Christmas last season, and he talked to his wife. They had plans to ski in Colorado and then head to Palm Springs. They were happy.

But then his son started working for the Ottawa Senators toward the end of last season, helping the coaching staff with scouting, game planning and on-ice skill development. Babcock would watch games in Palm Springs, note times and jot down comments on his phone, and send them to his son.

“Suddenly, I started watching every game, breaking down every single game,” Babcock says. “It’s not my job to do it, but I had the clips. I had everything. We could talk about it. And so that kind of got me juiced up about hockey again.”