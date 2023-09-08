Babcock talks communication as Blue Jackets coach in Part 2 of NHL.com Q&A

At Saskatchewan, Babcock cultivated that kind of relationship with chief athletics officer Shannon Chinn. They often chatted over a beverage.

“If he was doing something that I thought was goofy, I would tell him, and if he was doing something that was great, I would tell him,” Chinn says. “We just had a really, authentic, open conversation. There was no strategy behind it. There was nothing but just honest talk.”

In Columbus, Babcock has begun trying to cultivate that kind of relationship with his colleagues. As an example, he uses director of player development Rick Nash, who won Olympic gold under him with Canada in 2010 and 2014.

“I talked to ‘Nasher’ yesterday,” Babcock says. “‘If I need to know … ’ ‘Don’t worry. I got you.’”

Babcock has told the players to tell him if he crosses the line, and he plans to keep doing it.

“I’ve got to do a better job of telling the people that, and I’ve worked hard at that with these players to tell them that and keep telling them that,” he says.

As if speaking to a player, he says, “When we meet, before you leave, make sure you’ve said what you wanted to say when you came, and make sure you were truthful, and I’m going to do the same. If you don’t agree with me, you don’t even have to tell me there. Come back and tell me, ‘Babs, that was a terrible meeting.’”

Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially for younger players. Babcock can be intimidating. He controls ice time and influences roster spots. It might not be in a player’s nature to confront a coach.

Even defenseman Zach Werenski admits a little discomfort with it, and the 26-year-old is a seven-year NHL veteran with the security of five more seasons on his contract.

“It’s one of those things where I’m not used to doing that, so it might take some time,” he says.

But it’s going to take team leaders like Werenski, defenseman Erik Gudbranson and forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly to step up and speak up.

“He’s like, ‘Listen, there’s going to be times where I think I say the right thing and it comes off the wrong way,’” Werenski says. “He goes, ‘Just come into my office and tell me. You. 'Booner.' 'Goody.' Kuraly. Johnny.’ He said, ‘Just come tell me. I’d rather hear from you guys right away and I’ll fix it, rather than hear it from management or an agent or the media later on.’

“He said he was trying to learn this. Sometimes the message is right, but it’s received the wrong way or comes out the wrong way. He doesn’t know that. He’s been very honest with me, at least, in that sense. Like, ‘Hey, come into my office and tell me, and I’ll fix it.’”

Perhaps no player will talk to Babcock more often than Jenner, the Blue Jackets captain.

“As far as the communication, it’s huge,” Jenner says. “You have 25 different personalities where, I think, some guys are going to be different or respond to different things. What Babs is trying to find out is, what’s the best way for us to communicate to get on the same page and pull in the right direction here? And that’s big for us as a group.

“Obviously, as the captain, you want to be that anchor, especially (for) younger guys coming in (who are) not sure what to say or (don’t how to) approach a coach, I guess. I can definitely help with that, and the other older guys in the room. The more you just speak up, have that communication line open, the better off you’ll be.”

* * * * *

About 10 days after Columbus hired Babcock, Werenski spent three hours at what Babcock calls his “tiki bar” on the lake down the hill from his house. The coach and the player got to know each other.

“Talked a lot about expectations, me taking the next step,” Werenski says. “One of the questions he asked me was, ‘How do I help you get there?’ A coach has to worry about 23 guys and a team and winning and all that stuff, but it’s nice when you know your coach is trying to help you become the best player you can be for the team.”

Werenski got in his car to drive home and saw a text message from Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman. They had played together at the University of Michigan in 2014-15, when Hyman was a senior and Werenski was a freshman. It had been a long time since they had talked.

“He was like, ‘Hey, give me a call when you get a minute,’” Werenski says. “And I had no idea what it was about.”

Werenski called him immediately.

“He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m just calling you about ‘Babs,’” Werenski says. “I’m like, ‘That’s funny you said that. I just left his house.’ And he started laughing. He’s like, ‘Hey, you’re really going to like him. Like, I really like him.’”

Hyman began his professional career with the Toronto organization in 2015-16, when Babcock was in his first season with the Maple Leafs. Hyman played most of the season in the American Hockey League. The Maple Leafs finished last in the NHL.

By 2017-18, Hyman had 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 82 NHL games. The Maple Leafs had 49 wins and 105 points, team records at the time. In 2018-19, Hyman had 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 71 NHL games. The Maple Leafs had 46 wins and 100 points.

The Blue Jackets finished 31st in the NHL last season.

“‘Obviously, there’s stuff with every coach that might go the wrong way or whatnot or might come off the wrong way, but he cares,’” Werenski says, quoting Hyman. “‘He’s emotional. He’s passionate. He’s going to push you, but he’s very fair and very honest, and you’re going to like playing for him.’”

Werenski brings up Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella, who coached Columbus from 2015-21.

“To be honest, that’s kind of the coach I like to play for, similar to ‘Torts’ in a sense, very honest, very open,” Werenski says. “You know where you stand.”