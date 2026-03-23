Zibanejad arrives full circle for 1,000th game when Rangers host Senators

Zibanejad will have more than 20 family members and friends in the building, many of whom traveled from Sweden to be there for his milestone game.

They were also at the Garden when the Rangers lost to the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in a shootout Sunday, which ironically would have been Zibanejad's 1,000th game had he not been scratched against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15 for missing a team meeting because he was stuck in traffic.

Teammates now joke with him that he did it on purpose just so 1,000 could come against Ottawa.

"I guess it was fate," Zibanejad said, laughing. "I guess the traffic was there for me for that reason."

He will become the second player from the 2011 draft class to play 1,000 games after Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the No. 1 pick, reached the milestone on Jan. 18. He'll also become the 22nd Sweden-born player in NHL history to do so. Defenseman Adam Larsson will become the 23rd when the Seattle Kraken visit the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

"It's for sure humbling," Zibanejad said. "Like, I couldn't even dream of this. I didn't know this was a possibility, honestly, when I was younger. I didn't even think about the NHL in that sense. I thought always the closest I would be to be a pro (was) on 'NHL 12' or 'NHL 14'.

"It's hard to put into words what it will mean to me when it happens."

Zibanejad played his first five seasons in the NHL with the Senators from 2011-16. He had 151 points (64 goals, 87 assists) in 281 games, topping out at 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 81 games in 2015-16.

His fate took a turn when he was traded to the Rangers on July 18, 2016, with Ottawa's second-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft for center Derick Brassard and the Rangers' seventh-round pick in 2018.

"I think everything happens for a reason," Zibanejad said. "There's always a plan."

Zibanejad has since become one of the most decorated players in Rangers history, moving into the top 10 in team history in 10 different offensive statistical categories across his 718 games.

He scored his 280th goal Sunday to tie Adam Graves for fourth. He's ninth in assists (376), seventh in points (656), first in power-play goals (122), third in power-play points (243), tied for fourth in short-handed goals (14), second in short-handed points (33), first in overtime goals (eight), seventh in game-winning goals (38) and eighth in shots on goal (2,003).