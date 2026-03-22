Jets recover for shootout win against Rangers

Adam Lowry scored, and Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Jets (29-29-12), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-1-2) and have points in five of six (3-1-2).

Dylan Garand made 35 saves in his NHL debut for the Rangers (28-33-9), who’ve lost four straight (0-3-1) since winning four in a row. J.T. Miller had two assists.

Adam Lowry gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 13:06 of the first period. He won a puck battle inside the defensive zone and finished a quick passing play from Cole Perfetti and Vilardi with a tap-in at the crease.

Tye Kartye tied it 1-1 just 41 seconds into the second period. Miller batted a contested puck to Kartye in the slot, and he went skate-to-stick and beat Comrie over his right pad.

Vilardi gave the Jets a 2-1 lead on a power play at 6:43 one-timing a feed from Kyle Connor in the slot.

Mika Zibanejad tied it 2-2 at 14:03 on the power play with a one-timer from above the left dot.

Connor and Vilardi each scored in the shootout; Miller and Vincent Trocheck were unable to score for New York.