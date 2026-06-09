McCarron signs 6-year, $20 million contract to stay with Wild

Forward had 4 points in 11 playoff games after trade from Predators, could have been free agent

McCarron six year contract with MIN

© Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Michael McCarron signed a six-year, $20 million contract to remain with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.33 million.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be in the ’State of Hockey’ for the next six years," McCarron said in a video posted by the Wild. "Can’t wait to get this thing going again.”

The 31-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, had five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Minnesota after being acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 3 for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

McCarron had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 59 games for Nashville prior to the trade. He was leading the Predators in hits (165), was second in face-offs taken (811), third in blocked shots (60), sixth in takeaways (17), and first among their forwards in short-handed ice time per game (2:29).

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2026 Stanley Cup Final

3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes mum on starting goalie for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes, Golden Knights ready for anything entering Game 4 of Cup Final

Hurricanes embrace 2-day break ahead of Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Hurricanes starting goalie for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final debated by NHL.com

Golden Knights aware of what's at stake in Game 4 of Cup Final

Golden Knights energized by fans at open practice ahead of Game 4 of Cup Final

Hurricanes undecided on starting goalie for Game 4 of Cup Final

Mock 2026 NHL Draft: McKenna likely No. 1, opinions vary starting at No. 5

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Keaton Verhoeff

Color of Hockey: Jaswal hopes to hear name called at 2026 NHL Draft

NHL shows appreciation for active members during Military Appreciation Month

Marner continuing to show just how 'special' he is with Cup Final performance

Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook