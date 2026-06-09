McCarron signs 6-year, $20 million contract to stay with Wild

“Couldn’t be more excited to be in the ’State of Hockey’ for the next six years," McCarron said in a video posted by the Wild. "Can’t wait to get this thing going again.”

The 31-year-old forward, who could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, had five points (three goals, two assists) in 20 regular-season games and four points (two goals, two assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games for Minnesota after being acquired from the Nashville Predators on March 3 for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

McCarron had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 59 games for Nashville prior to the trade. He was leading the Predators in hits (165), was second in face-offs taken (811), third in blocked shots (60), sixth in takeaways (17), and first among their forwards in short-handed ice time per game (2:29).