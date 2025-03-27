Callahan fined maximum for cross-checking in Bruins game

Defenseman penalized $2,018.23 for actions against Ducks forward Harkins

Michael Callahan BOS

© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Boston Bruins defenseman Michael Callahan has been fined $2,018.23, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Anaheim Ducks forward Jansen Harkins during NHL Game No. 1142 in Anaheim on Wednesday, March 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 13:56 of the second period. Callahan was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

