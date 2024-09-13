Tsyplakov out to make strong impression with Islanders

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Maxim Tsyplakov is getting his first taste of hockey in North America after signing a one-year contract with the New York Islanders as a free agent on May 16.

So far, having been on the ice with the Islanders' prospects and rookies, the 25-year-old forward is standing out as he prepares for his first NHL training camp following seven seasons with Spartak Moskva of the Kontinental Hockey League.

“It's clear that he’s a little more physically mature than a lot of guys out there,” said Rick Kowalsky, coach of Bridgeport, New York's American Hockey League affiliate. “He looks -- I don't want to say a step ahead -- but strength-wise, for sure, he looks more like an NHL player than a lot of those guys do.”

The expectation is that Tsyplakov will start the season in a top-six role for the Islanders, likely skating alongside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri on the second line. Though the measuring stick will be more evident when training camp begins next week, Tsyplakov has benefited from his time with the organization's younger players.

“I think it's good for him, coming over here and getting into this camp to get his feet wet,” Kowalsky said. “It’s no different than the other guys that are here for the first time, just getting the nerves [out of the way] and getting their feet under them before the big camp starts.”

At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Tsyplakov was a highly-touted free agent after his best KHL season, when he had 47 points (31 goals, 16 assists) in 65 games for Spartak Moskva.

The Islanders weren’t the only team interested in acquiring him, but there were reasons why they wound up signing him.

“I don't look at money," Tsyplakov said. "I look at my opportunity where I can play -- power play, penalty kill ... It's a good opportunity for me. Big chance. I want to play hockey in [the] big league, and I want to work with (Islanders coach) Patrick [Roy]."

The Islanders have their fair share of Russia-born players, including goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov and defenseman Alexander Romanov. In fact, Sorokin and Romanov each played a part in Tsyplakov's decision to sign.

"I talked with Sorokin and Romanov [before signing]," Tsyplakov said. "I met Romanov in Moscow right after I signed my contract. It was a good talk with me and my wife.

"All (the) guys, all (the) New York Islanders, helped me. Sorokin, Varlamov, and Romanov helped me (since I've been here)."

Tsyplakov added that former Islanders forward Shane Prince (2016-18), with whom he played on a line in the KHL last season, gave him some valuable insight into the organization.

"Shane Prince, remember him?" Tsyplakov said. "We talked after the season in the KHL, and I met with him. He said it's a great city, great system and a great opportunity."

Tsyplakov shared that Prince also helped him learn English, which he has continued to work on with a tutor since coming to North America.

Tsyplakov said he believes he will become a versatile player for New York.

"I'm physical," he said. "I can take the puck, play on the penalty kill, and I play the power play at the net front. I can go to the net. That's my game."

Arytom Kudashov, a KHL defenseman with the Islanders on a professional tryout, played against Tsyplakov in Russia.

“He’s really good,” Kudashov said. “Last season, he scored four against us [Moscow Dynamo]. “He’s really good. He’s a big boy. He can score some gritty goals.”