Rookie Watch: Tsyplakov, George impacting Islanders

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2024-25 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.

This week, a look at seven impactful rookies not chosen in the first round or second round of the NHL Draft (listed alphabetically):

Jackson Blake, RW, Carolina Hurricanes: The fourth-round pick (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft has earned his place in the lineup because of his relentless work ethic, particularly in his own zone. He's also provided some offensive spark, with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in a bottom-six role while averaging 11:34 of ice time. Carolina has a 59.5 shot-attempts percentage at 5-on-5 when Blake is on the ice. The 21-year-old right wing, the son of former NHL forward Jason Blake, scored his first NHL goal in his third game, a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 15. Blake led the University of North Dakota in goals (22), assists (38) and points (60) as a sophomore last season when he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA Division I men's ice hockey player.

"There's reasons guys make the NHL quicker or faster, or they figure out they need to contribute more than just being able to toe drag and put one top corner. It's a full game," Carolina captain Jordan Staal told The Athletic. "It's every single little aspect to help you win, and it's the details that this group does really well. And he's jumped on board and done it. It's why he's here and why everybody seems to trust him."

Isaiah George, D, New York Islanders: George (6-1, 196), a fourth-round pick (No. 98) in the 2022 NHL Draft, has done enough to earn the trust of coach Patrick Roy. He was benched in a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings after 10 shifts on Dec. 10 and has since been paired with Scott Mayfield. He exhibits poise and makes good decisions. The 20-year-old has three assists and ranks tied for sixth on the Islanders with 25 blocked shots in 19 games since being recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Nov. 5. He had 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) while serving as an alternate captain with London of the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24. He had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 18 playoff games to help the Knights to an OHL championship last season.

"As a young kid coming in, he's done a great job of keeping his feet moving," Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock said. "He's moving with the puck. He's poised with the puck. You can see his confidence growing shift by shift."

Nikolai Kovalenko, RW, San Jose Sharks: The sixth-round pick (No. 171) in the 2018 NHL Draft was acquired by the Sharks in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche that included four players and draft picks on Dec. 9. He's the son of former NHL player Andrei Kovalenko. The 25-year-old (5-10, 180), who is relentless on pucks and plays well at each end of the ice, had eight points (four goals, four assists), 34 hits, 13 blocked shots and eight takeaways while averaging 12:00 of ice time in 28 games with Colorado; he has four assists and is averaging 12:07 of ice time in three games with San Jose. He has also drawn eight penalties this season, which is more than Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini (seven). Kovalenko played with Torpedo of the Kontinental Hockey League prior to his North American arrival, where he had 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 42 games last season before joining Colorado of the American Hockey League, where he had three points (one goal) in four games.

Victor Mancini, D, New York Rangers: Mancini has been a serviceable piece in a third-pairing role with five points (one goal, four assists) in 15 NHL games. He's tied for seventh on the Rangers with 20 blocked shots and averages 15:05 of ice time. Chosen in the fifth round (No. 159) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old spent three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 78 blocked shots in 40 games as a junior in 2023-24. Mancini was named NCHC Academic All-Conference and a Distinguished Scholar at Nebraska-Omaha in 2022-23. A player who seems to be mature beyond his years signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on April 2.

"It's his skating, it's his size, it's his poise with the puck," New York coach Peter Laviolette said. "He plays a physical game inside of his own elements. He's big and he's hard to play against. He does the right things with the puck and is very coachable."