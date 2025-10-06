Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, makes Islanders roster

Matthew Schaefer is sticking in the NHL.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft officially made the New York Islanders roster on Monday, the culmination of a rise in the rankings that saw his name called first back in June.

Schaefer will make his NHL debut when the Islanders open their season Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS).

It’s a big jump for the defenseman, who spent last season with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League and was limited to 17 games and 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) after breaking his clavicle on Dec. 27 while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Schaefer played 56 games the previous season for Erie and had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists).

He only turned 18 on Sept. 5, but Schaefer is potentially an elite two-way defenseman who brings impressive skating and puck-moving abilities to New York’s blue line. 5. He spent much of the preseason paired with veteran defenseman Scott Mayfield as he learns how to make the transition to the NHL.

Schaefer endured multiple tragedies during his rise to the NHL, losing both his mother and billet mom in the two years before he was drafted. His poise and resolve on and off the ice continue to impress the Islanders.

Schaefer was the fifth defenseman picked No. 1 since 2000, and first since Owen Power, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. The others were Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres, 2018), Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers, 2014) and Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues, 2006).