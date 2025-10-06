Schaefer, No. 1 pick in 2025 NHL Draft, makes Islanders roster

18-year-old defenseman set to debut Thursday in New York’s season opener against Penguins

Matthew Schaefer NYI makes roster

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Matthew Schaefer is sticking in the NHL.

The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft officially made the New York Islanders roster on Monday, the culmination of a rise in the rankings that saw his name called first back in June.

Schaefer will make his NHL debut when the Islanders open their season Thursday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS).

It’s a big jump for the defenseman, who spent last season with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League and was limited to 17 games and 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) after breaking his clavicle on Dec. 27 while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Schaefer played 56 games the previous season for Erie and had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists).

He only turned 18 on Sept. 5, but Schaefer is potentially an elite two-way defenseman who brings impressive skating and puck-moving abilities to New York’s blue line. 5. He spent much of the preseason paired with veteran defenseman Scott Mayfield as he learns how to make the transition to the NHL.

Schaefer endured multiple tragedies during his rise to the NHL, losing both his mother and billet mom in the two years before he was drafted. His poise and resolve on and off the ice continue to impress the Islanders.

Schaefer was the fifth defenseman picked No. 1 since 2000, and first since Owen Power, who was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in 2021. The others were Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres, 2018), Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers, 2014) and Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues, 2006).

Related Content

Metropolitan Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Islanders season preview: Aiming for playoff return with No. 1 pick Schaefer

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Chestnut joins Islanders at fan fest

Latest News

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Ducks forward Strome takes flight with Pacific Airshow pilots

Pronger, Simpson join 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' team

Chara to have No. 33 retired by Bruins on Jan. 15

Panthers 3-peat bid, McDavid contract, Olympic hopes among top 2025-26 storylines

Sullivan expects ‘mixed emotions’ facing Penguins in debut as Rangers coach

Maple Leafs season preview: Eye 'group effort' to replace loss of Marner

Color of Hockey: Peru looking 'to build bridges' on international stage

Bedard studies Panthers before Blackhawks face champions in season opener

Zizing ‘Em Up: Overcoming Barkov injury ‘has to be a team thing’ for Finland

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 6

Trophy Tracker: Demidov of Canadiens preseason choice for Calder as rookie of year

Golden Knights season preview: Poised for another Cup run after landing Marner

NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ Season 2, Episode 6 looks at Panthers’ 2nd Cup title

Gaudreau's wife celebrates daughter’s birthday with throwback photos

NHL Status Report: Toews practices with Jets after injury

Moser, Sabourin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Lightning game