Crosby, Malkin combine for 5 points, Penguins top Islanders

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, Harrison Brunicke scored his first NHL goal, and Rickard Rakell had two assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry made 34 saves.

Schaefer (18 years, 34 days), the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had an assist to become the youngest defenseman in League history to have a point in his debut, previously held by Scott Niedermayer (18 years, 46 days on Oct. 16, 1991).

Maxim Shabanov scored in his NHL debut, and Sorokin made 24 saves for the Islanders in their season opener.

“It was such a great experience playing the first NHL game,” Schaefer said. “I thought we brought it tonight, but we wish we could have got the win. Hate losing, so we’re going to learn from it and focus on our next game. But I thought it was a great first game for us. We just wish we got the win.”

Malkin put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 on a power play at 3:23 of the first period. Crosby chipped a shot on Sorokin with the rebound going to Malkin in the slot for a backhand.

“It’s always nice when the team wins two games,” said Malkin, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in the first two games. “Not a pretty game tonight. I think we can play better, but we love to win.”