State Your Case: Brodeur, Roy or Hasek for best goalie of modern era

Welcome to NHL Goalie Week. NHL Social is celebrating the goaltending position this week, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, reveling in the uniqueness and artistry of the puck-stoppers behind the masks. In that spirit, here is a special edition of State Your Case in which the merits of the three best goalies in the modern game, Martin Brodeur, Dominik Hasek and Patrick Roy, are debated.

In the modern NHL era, there are three goalies that stand head and shoulders above the pack. Martin Brodeur played 22 seasons in the NHL, all but seven games with the New Jersey Devils. Patrick Roy played 19 seasons, split between the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. Dominik Hasek played 16 seasons in the NHL, with the Chicago Blackhawks, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators.

Each is in the Hockey Hall of Fame, each has won the Stanley Cup, and each has represented his country internationally.

The argument about who is the best has raged for more than a decade. So in this edition of State Your Case, senior writer Dan Rosen (Brodeur), columnist Nick Cotsonika (Hasek) and Editor in Chief Bill Price (Roy) deliver their takes on the debate.