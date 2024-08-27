Goalies of past who inspired love for position discussed by NHL.com

During high school, I not only fell in love with hockey, but I fell in love with the Boston Bruins. Looking back, I think the start of my fandom came during the 1982-83 Eastern Conference Final, when the Bruins took on the New York Islanders in games broadcast on free TV on Ch. 9 in New York. The spoked-B, Boston Garden, the passion of guys like Terry O’Reilly and the play of Ray Bourque really drew me in, but there was something about Peeters that made him stand above the rest. On Christmas of 1983, I asked for a Bruins jersey, which Santa delivered. I then went to the sporting-goods store in town and had 1 PEETERS ironed on the back. When I wore it to school during my senior year, I heard other guys make fun of me for “wearing someone else’s name on my back.” (Clearly I was ahead of my time). But I didn’t care. Peeters was the first goalie I followed religiously. He was the guy I pretended to be whenever I donned the Mylec street hockey pads. I still remember being upset that my parents wouldn’t take me to the 1984 NHL All-Star Game at Brendan Byrne Arena, and was even more upset when Peeters made a ridiculous save (I was listening to the game on the radio). I sort of lost interest in Peeters when he went to the Capitals in 1985 and I went to college, but there was a time in the early 1980s when Peeters was my guy and my favorite goalie. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief