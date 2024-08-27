Goalies of past who inspired love for position discussed by NHL.com

Welcome to NHL Goalie Week. NHL Social is celebrating the goaltending position this week, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, reveling in the uniqueness and artistry of the puck-stoppers behind the masks. In that spirit, here is a look by NHL.com’s staff at the goalies who made each of them fall in love with the position.
Ed Belfour
I wasn’t into hockey as a kid. It wasn’t until I moved to Texas and helped cover the 2000 Stanley Cup Playoffs that I was hooked. Of course, that meant watching the Dallas Stars defend the Stanley Cup and the great Belfour. His Western Conference Final duel with Colorado Avalanche great Patrick Roy was especially memorable. Hearing the Reunion Arena crowd chanting “Eddie! Eddie!” after a big save or during a timeout, it was amazing. I loved Belfour’s style and his edginess. Yes, I know there were a few times when he crossed the line. But he was a big part of the reason why I fell in love with hockey, and why I’m still covering it. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer