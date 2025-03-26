Fleury says he gave Ovechkin 'bit of a boost' in chase of goals record

If Alex Ovechkin ends up breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record of 894 goals, he will have Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury partly to thank.
Having given up 28 goals to the Washington Capitals captain, Fleury finds himself at the top of the list of Ovechkin's most frequent victims, ahead of Henrik Lundqvist (24 goals against), Carey Price (22) and Kari Lehtonen (22).
"I think I gave him a bit of a boost," Fleury told LNH.com. "'Ovi' scored a lot of goals against me. I know I'm the one he's scored the most goals against. But on the flip side, I'm happy to have played so many games against him. There was such a great rivalry with the Caps and with Ovi."
Fleury likely won't start when the Wild host Ovechkin and the Capitals at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (8 pm; Disney+, MNMT, HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNP, SNE), so he probably won't see Ovechkin add to his career goal total at his expense. Filip Gustavsson, who has conceded two goals to Ovechkin as a member of the Ottawa Senators, is expected to start for the Wild.
In his most recent game against Ovechkin, Fleury made 28 saves and stopped him in the third round of the shootout to seal a 4-3 win at Capital One Arena on Jan. 2. But Ovechkin still added to his total against Fleury, scoring his 871st NHL goal at 15:08 of the second period against the 21-season veteran.
Ovechkin beat Fleury for the first time on Jan. 25, 2006, the sole Capitals goal in an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ovechkin was 20 at the time, Fleury, who said he is retiring after this season, was 21.