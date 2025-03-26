Fleury says he gave Ovechkin 'bit of a boost' in chase of goals record

A little more than 19 years later, the two rivals will cross paths on an NHL rink for what would be their final duel unless the Wild and Capitals meet in the Stanley Cup Final later this season. The 40-year-old Fleury, who is 573-339-95 with two ties in 1,048 games for the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Wild, points out that the 2025 version of Ovechkin is not all that different from the 2005 edition.

"On the power play, Ovi is still always in the same spot," he noted. "He has such a heavy shot. It's so hard to read his slappers, and there's never a bad pass for him with his one-timers. He brings the puck in, no matter where the pass comes from. I'd say that his shot is still really hard to predict. He also has a big wrister, it's powerful, but the puck rises quickly as well."

In his quest to break Gretzky's record, Ovechkin currently sits at 889 career goals, six away from dethroning The Great One. He has 36 goals in 55 games this season, missing 16 games after fracturing his left fibula on Nov. 18. If he is going to break this record this season, he needs to score the six goals in the Capitals' remaining 11 games.

Fleury believes he will.

"I think he's going to break the record this year," said Fleury. "He reminds me of young Ovi. He's really hungry, he wants to score goals. He's so happy after his goals. Without his injury, he would've finished the season with 50 goals, it's incredible. He always plays with his foot on the gas, he's a tremendous competitor. He's still as dangerous as ever at 39 years old. He missed several games with a broken leg, but he hasn't slowed down since his return. He's still on fire."

Though Ovechkin has shown opposing goalies little mercy over the course of his career, he has recently shown a certain sense of generosity toward those who have helped him climb the all-time goals list.

At the start of 2025, former NHL goalie Pascal Leclaire, who allowed Ovechkin's first two NHL goals, asked for and received a gift from Ovechkin and the Capitals. Ovechkin had sent him a signed jersey with a personal note written inside his famous number 8.

"I wrote an email to the team's communications director (Sergey Kocharov) to tell him that I'd like to receive a souvenir from Ovechkin by reminding them that he had scored his first two goals against me," Leclaire told LNH.com. "The Capitals were playing on the road in Western Canada at the time. About one week later, I got a package in the mail. It's such a nice souvenir."