Nylander’s aims to bring Stanley Cup to Toronto after signing 8-year deal

William Nylander has the contract. Now he wants the Stanley Cup.

And in the end, that will be the measure of the eight-year, $92 million contract he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Does this help the Maple Leafs do what they haven’t done since 1967?

“That’s ultimately why I wanted to stay for eight years,” Nylander said. “I wanted to give it a run to try to win the Cup. I mean, that’s been my last [discussion topic] here before I signed, was how important that was to me.”

The same questions surround the Maple Leafs. Can they win in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Do they have too much NHL salary cap space tied up in their top four forwards: Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Tavares?

When they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round last season, they won a playoff series for the first time since 2004. But then they lost to the Florida Panthers in five games in the second round.

Brad Treliving took over as general manager May 31. The first item on the agenda was Matthews, who was eligible to sign July 1 with one season left on his contract. That got done when Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million contract Aug. 25.

Nylander also was eligible to sign July 1 with one season left on his contract. It’s easy to say he should have gotten done too and would have been less expensive then, but that’s not necessarily true.

“I wouldn’t say the price was any cheaper in the summer,” Treliving said.

Nylander had set NHL career highs in goals (40), assists (47) and points (87) in 82 games. There was reason to think that he would continue his trajectory and that the salary cap would rise. The only question was how much, and there is more clarity today.

At the NHL Board of Governors meeting in Seattle on Dec. 5, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the salary cap is projected to rise from $83.5 million this season to $87.7 million next season.

Nylander has 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 37 games, tied for fifth in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, who has 54 points (14 goals, 40 points) in 34 games. Nylander is on pace to reach 119 points (46 goals, 73 assists) in 82 games.

Treliving said the sides got to a point where each felt comfortable.

“It’s like any deal,” Treliving said. “We always want a little less. The player always wants a little more and we find a way to get a deal done. At the end of the day, we got a really good player here who is going to be here for eight more years so we’re happy about it.”