Nylander signs 8-year, $92 million contract with Maple Leafs

Deal begins in 2024-25, forward could have been unrestricted free agent after this season

Nylander_TOR_celebrates

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

William Nylander signed an eight-year, $92 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. It has an average annual value of $11.5 million and begins next season.

The 27-year-old forward is playing the final season of a six-year, $41.4 million contract (average annual value $6.9 million) he signed Dec. 1, 2018, and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent when it expired. He said during the NHL European Player Media Tour he wanted to remain with the Maple Leafs long term and wasn't concerned with beginning the final season of his current contract without signing a new deal.

"For me, the contract, obviously, I want it to work where I can stay there and be there," Nylander said Aug. 23. "There's no other place I want to play, but I still have one more year left. I don't understand why there's such a big rush to do something right now. I still have one more year left."

Nylander had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) during a Maple Leafs-record 17-game point streak to begin this season, a mark previously shared by Frank Mahovlich 1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83). The run reached 17 games when he scored in overtime to help the Maple Leafs defeat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Nov. 19 to complete the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

TOR@SJS: Nylander increases lead in 3rd period

Nylander's 54 points in 37 games lead the Maple Leafs and his 21 goals are second to Auston Matthews (30), one season after he set NHL career-highs with 40 goals, 47 assists and 87 points in 82 games. He has 484 points (198 goals, 286 assists) in 558 NHL games and 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 50 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million contract Aug. 23. It has an annual value of $13.25 million and begins next season.

The Maple Leafs play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA) in the second of a home-and-home series coming off a 4-1 win in San Jose on Saturday.

NHL.com staff writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

Latest News

Reinhart Jones Hellebuyck named NHL 3 stars of week 

Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 8 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 8
Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco

Women in Hockey: Wendy Marco
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Color of Hockey Shawn Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame

Color of Hockey: Wheeler to be inducted into ECHL Hall of Fame
Detroit Red Wings Anaheim Ducks game recap January 7

Rasmussen's late goal lifts Red Wings past Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Arizona Coyotes game recap January 7

Jets defeat Coyotes for 6th straight win
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 8-14

19 games to be nationally televised this week
Rookie Watch Blackhawks NHL games played by first-year players leader

Rookie Watch: Blackhawks lead NHL in games played by 1st-year players
Chicago Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Connor Bedard

Blackhawks encouraged by win in 1st game without Bedard
Calgary Flames Chicago Blackhawks game recap January 7

Blackhawks defeat Flames in 1st game without injured Bedard
Pittsburgh Penguins Junior Starter micd up

5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter
Los Angeles Kings Washington Capitals game recap January 7

Carlson’s late goal lifts Capitals past Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin has assist in Capitals win against Kings
Halifax Mooseheads Timbits youth hockey entrance

Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort