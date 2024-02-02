Mahovlich was nearly sold by Maple Leafs on eve of 1962 NHL All-Star Game

TORONTO -- On Friday evening at Scotiabank Arena, one of a dozen players will be presented a check for $1 million as winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Sixty-two years ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs nearly hit a similar jackpot without even touching a hockey stick, the Chicago Black Hawks ready to offer their rival $1 million for the rights to unsigned superstar forward Frank Mahovlich.

The stunning, almost-historic deal hours before the 1962 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto was born over late-night cocktails at the Royal York Hotel. By morning of gameday, the spark of an idea had become a raging inferno in the city’s newspapers and on its airwaves.

Ultimately, it was extinguished at Maple Leaf Gardens before noon, Black Hawks general manager Tommy Ivan shown the arena door with a $1-million check from franchise chairman James Norris still in his pocket, Mahovlich down the hall signing a four-year, $110,000 contract just hours before he would play in the 16th NHL All-Star Game.