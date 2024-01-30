1967 Maple Leafs Cup title remembered by man who called game on TV

Editor’s Note: The NHL Alumni Association will pay tribute to the 1967 Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1, as part of NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The NHLAA’s “Keith Magnuson Man of the Year” award will salute the seven living members of the Maple Leafs’ most recent championship. Expected to attend are Hall of Famers Dave Keon, Frank Mahovlich and Bob Pulford, and fellow forwards Brian Conacher, Ron Ellis, Pete Stemkowski and Mike Walton.

Iconic broadcaster, journalist and author Brian McFarlane was behind a “Hockey Night in Canada” microphone with play-by-play voice Bill Hewitt on May 2, 1967, to call Game 6 of the Cup Final between the Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, telecast coast-to-coast in Canada.

McFarlane’s rich personal archive includes “Hockey Night in Canada” film footage that’s been seen rarely in the past half-century. With the preservation assistance of Toronto hockey historian and archivist Paul Patskou, McFarlane, 92, shares some of that film with this personal look back at Game 6.