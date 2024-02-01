1967 Maple Leafs recall historic Cup run ahead of All-Star honor 

Keon recalls the Maple Leafs being a different team under Clancy, then largely going their own way upon Imlach’s return.

“With Clancy, everybody enjoyed going to the rink again because it wasn’t drudgery,” he said. “Punch made it so that you didn’t even want to go. King made it a bit of fun and we started to enjoy the game again.

“Punch came back after we’d had our little respite where we got to enjoy the game again. He was going to try to beat that out of us but a little bit of it stayed as the season ended and we got to the playoffs.”

Mahovlich was a favorite target, Imlach even intentionally mispronouncing his star’s name just to get under his skin.

“Hockey is a streetcar named desire and too many days Ma-hal-o-vich doesn’t catch the train,” Imlach once told reporters.

“From my experience, Punch did a lot of bad things with the hockey team,” said the Big M, who was hospitalized in November 1964 for a nervous breakdown and acute depression when constant run-ins with his coach finally broke him.

“He’d practice you for three hours the day before a game. It was ridiculous. Younger guys would say to me, scratching their heads, ‘Frank, what the heck is up with this guy?’ ”

But if the youngsters were puzzled, many of the veterans knew that in their twilight years, with the NHL about to change forever with expansion, this might be their last shot at glory and Imlach had, after all, led three Toronto champions from 1962-64. So they soldiered on often grimly, believing in themselves when few others did.