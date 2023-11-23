Latest News

Blackhawks' Taylor Hall right knee surgery out for season

Chuck Rayner towering presence with Rangers

Brock Boeser enjoying hockey again with Canucks

2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

San Jose Sharks Seattle Kraken game recap November 22

Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Vancouver Canucks Colorado Avalanche game recap November 22

Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Montreal Canadiens Anaheim Ducks game recap November 22

Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Vegas Golden Knights Dallas Stars game recap November 22

Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 
St. Louis Blues Arizona Coyotes game recap November 22

Blues score twice short-handed in 2nd, rally to defeat Coyotes
Super 16 NHL power rankings November 23

Calgary Flames Nashville Predators game recap November 22

Predators defeat Flames for 3rd straight victory
Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

NHL.com writers give thanks to hockey world on Thanksgiving 

Evgeni Malkin tough to contain during hot start

AHL notebook: 5 rookie goalies to watch

Winnipeg Jets Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 22

Lowry, Jets defeat Lightning in OT for 4th win in row
Edmonton Oilers Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 22

Hurricanes score 4 in 1st, hold off Oilers
Philadelphia Flyers New York Islanders game recap November 22

Islanders end Flyers' winning streak at 5

Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs

Keefe said Toronto is working to 'determine what are going to be the next steps' for defenseman

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- John Klingberg was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The defenseman hasn't played since a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 11, which came one day day after he missed his first game of the season, a 5-4 shootout win against the Calgary Flames.

Although Klingberg, whose injury is undisclosed, traveled with the Maple Leafs to Stockholm for the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden last week, he did not play in either of their two games.

Since returning from Sweden, Klingberg, who has five assists and a minus-7 rating in 14 games this season, has not practiced with the Maple Leafs.

“Status is that he’s working through things to determine what are going to be the next steps for him,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Defenseman Conor Timmins, who sustained a lower-body injury during training camp, has practiced each of the past two days on a pair with William Lagesson. He could make his season debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN4).

“He’s preparing to play,” Keefe said. “We will use every second we have before making that final decision on him, but it’s been a good couple weeks for him now. That’s what we are anticipating, but we won’t make that final decision until tomorrow.”