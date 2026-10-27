ECHL’s Ghost Pirates rock unique Halloween jerseys

The Savannah Ghost Pirates may have just won the office Halloween costume contest.
The ECHL team — affiliate of the Florida Panthers — rocked spook-tacular skeleton uniforms for two recent games to help get into the Halloween spirit.
Panthers affiliate break out skeleton uniforms for recent home games ahead of spooky holiday
© Savannah Ghost Pirates
The Savannah Ghost Pirates may have just won the office Halloween costume contest.
The ECHL team — affiliate of the Florida Panthers — rocked spook-tacular skeleton uniforms for two recent games to help get into the Halloween spirit.
The uniforms have a fluorescent skeleton over a dark black base, and include a ribcage on the front, leg bones on the pants, and even arm bones on the sleeves.
The X-ray vision is included on the back of the jersey as well.
The team unveiled the jersey design on Oct. 18 and debuted the sweaters during their last two home games on Friday and Saturday.
After Saturday’s game, the team auctioned off the game-worn sweaters.