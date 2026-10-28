Lacroix, original member of Flyers, WHA’s all-time leading scorer, dies at 81

Center also played for Black Hawks, Whalers, with Canada in Summit Series

andre-lacroix-obit

© O-Pee-Chee; Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Andre Lacroix, an original member of the Philadelphia Flyers and the leading scorer in World Hockey Association history, has died at the age of 81.

Lacroix began his NHL career with the Flyers in 1967-68 and played 245 games with them over four seasons. The center led Philadelphia in points twice, finishing with 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists) in 75 games in 1968-69, and 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists) in 74 games in 1969-70.

andre-lacroix-vs-leafs

© Graphic Artists/Hockey Hall of Fame

Lacroix then was traded to the Chicago Black Hawks for 1971-72 before joining the WHA with the Philadelphia Blazers the following season, when he led the league with 124 points (50 goals, 74 assists). He also played for the New York Golden Blades/Jersey Knights, San Diego Mariners, Houston Aeros and New England Whalers over his seven WHA seasons.

In 1974-75, his first season with San Diego, Lacroix won his second WHA scoring title with 147 points (41 goals, 106 assists) in 78 games. He also set the professional record for assists that season; at the time, he was the only player other than Bobby Orr (102 assists for the Boston Bruins in 1970-71) who had ever reached 100 in a single season of professional hockey. The record stood until Wayne Gretzky had 109 assists for the Edmonton Oilers in 1980-81. 

Lacroix is the WHA all-time leader in points (798, including 251 goals), assists (547) and games played (551).

andre-lacroix-autobio

© Courtesy Society for International Hockey Research

Following the WHA-NHL merger in 1979, Lacroix returned to the NHL for a sixth and final season, playing for the Hartford Whalers in 1979-80 before retiring. He finished with 198 points (79 goals, 119 assists) in 325 NHL regular-season games and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Lacroix also played for Team Canada in the 1974 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, when he had seven points (one goal, six assists) in eight games. Lacroix scored the game-winner in Canada’s only victory of the series, a 4-1 win in Game 2 at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto.

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