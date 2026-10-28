Blue Jackets recover, defeat Flyers in OT after blowing three-goal lead

Zegras made it 3-2 at 15:04 of the third period when he banked the puck in off the right hip of Talbot to make it a one-goal game.

The Flyers are 3-1-1 since losing their first nine games of the season (0-6-3), but Tocchet said this loss was another example of his team showing what it can do in pockets rather than for a full game.

"The last week or two, if we all buy in, if we can do it for 60 minutes, we can be a pretty good hockey team," he said. "But it's hard to do it for 60 minutes for some guys. ... Moral victory, you get the point, obviously the second and third we dominated. Just that first period we weren't ready to play."

NOTES: The Blue Jackets have won six straight road games against the Flyers, and it's their first winning streak of any kind since they won four in a row March 14-21 last season, a run that started with a 2-1 shootout win in Philadelphia. ... Fantilli has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak against the Flyers. ... It was Johnson's third three-point NHL game. ... Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro had three blocked shots in 14:51 of ice time in his season debut. He had missed the first nine games of the season because of an upper-body injury. ... Zegras has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak. ... Drysdale has three points (one goal, two assists) during a three-game point streak, after being held off the score sheet in his first 11 games of the season. ... Flyers forward Matvei Michkov had his five-game point streak ended (six goals, two assists). ... York had two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 21:49 of ice time in the defenseman's return to the lineup after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.