Makar leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar (4-15—19 in 11 GP) became the second defenseman in NHL history – following Bobby Orr in 1973-74 (8-16—24 in 15 GP w/ BOS) – to post a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games, sharing the League lead in points and helping the Avalanche complete a 5-6-0 month (10 points). Makar also topped the October leaderboard in assists (15), power-play assists (8) and power-play points (t-9), while ranking 10th in total time on ice (269:51). He produced six multi-point performances, capped by 1-1—2 while celebrating his 26th birthday Oct. 30 vs. TBL, and reached the 350-point mark in his 322nd NHL contest (Oct. 22 at SEA: 0-2—2) – making him the third-fastest blueliner in League history to hit the milestone behind only Orr (306 GP) and Paul Coffey (319 GP). Makar, the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner and a finalist in each of the past four seasons, has totaled 90-265—355 through 326 career NHL appearances. His average of 1.09 points per game is the second-highest among defensemen in League history (minimum: 200 GP), trailing just Orr (1.39).