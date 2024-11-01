Makar leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

Avalanche defenseman, Jets forward Connor, Wild wing Kaprizov earn honors

Oct-2024-3-Stars-Month
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor and Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – CALE MAKAR, D, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Makar (4-15—19 in 11 GP) became the second defenseman in NHL history – following Bobby Orr in 1973-74 (8-16—24 in 15 GP w/ BOS) – to post a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games, sharing the League lead in points and helping the Avalanche complete a 5-6-0 month (10 points). Makar also topped the October leaderboard in assists (15), power-play assists (8) and power-play points (t-9), while ranking 10th in total time on ice (269:51). He produced six multi-point performances, capped by 1-1—2 while celebrating his 26th birthday Oct. 30 vs. TBL, and reached the 350-point mark in his 322nd NHL contest (Oct. 22 at SEA: 0-2—2) – making him the third-fastest blueliner in League history to hit the milestone behind only Orr (306 GP) and Paul Coffey (319 GP). Makar, the 2021-22 James Norris Memorial Trophy winner and a finalist in each of the past four seasons, has totaled 90-265—355 through 326 career NHL appearances. His average of 1.09 points per game is the second-highest among defensemen in League history (minimum: 200 GP), trailing just Orr (1.39).

BOS@COL: Makar drills a slap shot into the net in 2nd

SECOND STAR – KYLE CONNOR, LW, WINNIPEG JETS

Connor (9-8—17 in 10 GP) also collected points in each of his October appearances, setting a franchise record for the longest season-opening point streak while propelling the Jets to the top of the NHL standings via a 9-1-0 month (18 points) – highlighted by an eight-game winning streak to begin the campaign. He started 2024-25 by becoming the first player in League history to score in seven straight season-opening contests (Oct. 9 at EDM) and closed the month by becoming the fifth Jets/Thrashers player – and second-fastest (541 GP), after Ilya Kovalchuk (500 GP) – to reach the 500-point milestone. Connor additionally placed among the October leaders in game-winning goals (t-1st; 3), power-play goals (t-1st; 4), goals (t-3rd; 9) and shots on goal (t-12th; 40). The 2021-22 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy winner finished the month with four straight multi-point outings (a first in his career), including his seventh career four-point performance (Oct. 28 vs. TOR: 2-2—4) and a three-point effort – capped by the decisive goal – in his native Michigan (Oct. 30 at DET: 1-2—3).

WPG@DET: Connor extends the lead with backhand shot

THIRD STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov (5-13—18 in 9 GP) paced the NHL with 2.00 points per game, finding the score sheet in eight of his nine contests to lift the Wild to a 6-1-2 month (14 points) while leading or co-leading the team in goals, assists, points and plus/minus (+8). The 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy winner also ranked among the top October players in multi-point games (t-1st; 7), assists (t-3rd; 13), points (t-3rd; 18), power-play assists (t-7th; 5) and power-play points (t-9th; 6). Kaprizov, who placed second among League forwards in average time on ice (22:49), set a career high with six consecutive multi-point performances to close the month (Oct. 15-29: 4-10—14) – matching a franchise record established by Mats Zuccarello from Jan. 14-28, 2022 (4-9—13). The 27-year-old is averaging 1.21 points per game since entering the NHL in 2020-21 (165-183—348 in 287 GP), sitting among League leaders in that span in power-play goals (5th; 59), goals (6th; 165), overtime goals (t-6th; 8), points (10th; 348), power-play points (t-11th; 123) and game-winning goals (t-16th; 23).

MIN@CBJ: Kaprizov fires in a one-time PPG at an angle

FOURTH STAR – MARK BAUMANN, NEW JERSEY DEVILS FAN

GEICO and the NHL have launched the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. This month’s “Fourth Star” is passionate and longstanding New Jersey Devils fan Mark Baumann. Mark hails from Sandyston, N.J., and has been a Devils season-ticket holder since 1986. Click here to watch a video on Mark’s Devils fandom.

NHL's Fourth Star is Devils fan Mark Baumann

