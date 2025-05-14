Hurricanes prepared to see Capitals’ ‘best’ in Game 5

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes have a pretty good track record when it comes to finishing teams off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Under coach Rod Brind’Amour, they’re 9-5 in closeout games, 4-3 on the road, and 1-0 this postseason.

The Hurricanes will try to do it again when they look to eliminate the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

But none of those previous games matter, Brind’Amour said Wednesday.

“All of that is irrelevant,” he said. “We know how hard the game is going to be and we’re expecting that. The cliche of it is, it’s always the toughest one to get. They’re all tough. We understand that we’ve still got a big job to do.”

They also understand the Capitals, who were the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference this season, are not going to go away easily.

“Wherever there’s a situation where your back is against the wall, desperation comes out,” forward Sebastian Aho said. “We always expect the other team to bring their best. That’s for sure what’s going to happen [Thursday]. We’re going to be ready and dictate the game.”

Despite being up 3-1 in the best-of-7 series after winning Games 3 and 4 at home, the Hurricanes are looking for better starts after Washington controlled parts of the first period in each game.

“We have to start a little bit better and don’t give them lots of opportunities,” forward Andrei Svechnikov said. “We all watched that on the video this morning. We know it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be more physical, harder for us, but we’re ready to go.”