MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko and New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Dec. 17.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon, who extended the NHL’s longest active point streak to 15 games dating to Nov. 20 (8-19—27), recorded multiple points in all four of his contests to lead the League with 3-7—10 and help the Avalanche (19-10-2, 40 points) post a 3-1-0 week. He registered 1-1—2, including the winning goal with 4:30 remaining in regulation, as Colorado rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit for a 6-5 victory over the Calgary Flames Dec. 11. MacKinnon then collected two helpers in each of his next two outings, becoming the fifth player in franchise history to compile 800 points as part of a 5-1 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 13 and assisting on both Avalanche goals in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets Dec. 16. MacKinnon capped the week with 2-2—4, his 17th career four-point performance, to stretch his overall and season-opening home point streak to 15 and 16 games, respectively, as Colorado earned a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 17. The 28-year-old MacKinnon, who has the most points among all NHL players during the calendar year (48-76—124 in 78 GP), currently ranks second with 14-33—47 through 31 total appearances in 2023-24. He also sits among this season’s leaders in assists (1st; 33), power-play assists (t-2nd; 15), shots on goal (3rd; 137) and power-play points (t-8th; 16).