Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood signed a five-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed regarding the contract, which begins next season.

The 28-year-old goalie, who could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, is 3-1-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in four starts with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9. Colorado also received forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round draft pick in the 2027 NHL Draft with goalie Alexandar Georgiev, forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2026 second-round pick heading to San Jose.

“When we acquired Mackenzie a few weeks ago, we wanted to let him get to Denver, get acclimated to his new team, new city and then in due time we’d reach out to him and his representatives,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said Friday. “We are thrilled to get this deal done now and have Mackenzie under contract for the next six years.

"As I said when we acquired him, we feel like Mackenzie has just gotten better and better every year and he has come in and done a great job with us in his first few starts. He's a big body, athletic goaltender who is still young and still growing as a goaltender. Stylistically, he has fit really well with how we play and has been a perfect fit in our dressing room as well.”

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (No. 42) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Blackwood is 84-92-25 with a 3.05 GAA, .905 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 219 games through eight seasons with the Devils, Sharks and Avalanche.

He's 9-10-3 with a 2.83 GAA, .913 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (17 starts) with San Jose and Colorado this season.

The Avalanche (21-15-0) are third in the Central Division, nine points behind the first-place Winnipeg Jets.