Luke Hughes, Nemec playing key roles as rookie defensemen for Devils

Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are proving for the New Jersey Devils that having two rookie defensemen playing big roles with the same team in the same season doesn’t have to be a pipe dream.

The situation developed through hard work and perhaps a desperate need by the organization to fill the position, but each has not disappointed.

Hughes is averaging 21:15 of ice time through 60 games and Nemec 19:52 through 39, a rarity for a rookie in today's NHL. There have been just three occasions in League history when two first-year players averaged at least 20 minutes for the same team in the same season: Darnell Nurse (20:14 in 69 games) and Jordan Oesterle (21:41, 17 games) did it with the Edmonton Oilers in 2015-16. Before that, Duncan Keith (23:26, 81 games) and Brent Seabrook (20:02, 69 games) starred for the Chicago Blackhawks as rookies in 2005-06, and Brian Pothier (21:41, 33 games) and Daniel Tjarnqvist (21:32, 75 games) for the Atlanta Thrashers in 2001-02.

Keith and Seabrook are the only rookie defensemen to average that much ice time in 35-plus games.

Hughes and Nemec hope to keep the Devils (30-26-4) in the hunt for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth while continuing their positive contributions when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). After a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, New Jersey trails the Philadelphia Flyers by five points for third place in the Metropolitan Division. It is six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

"Luke's running our first power play and has been a top time-on-ice defender among our group," Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said. "That's a steep ask for a first-year defenseman, but he's handled it well.

"His experience this season is setting him up for continued success as an elite-skating defenseman in the League."