Luke Hughes, Nemec playing key roles as rookie defensemen for Devils

Each relishing heavy workload during heated playoff race

Hughes Nemec NJD feature vs LAK TUNE IN SUN

By Mike G. Morreale
Mike G. Morreale

Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec are proving for the New Jersey Devils that having two rookie defensemen playing big roles with the same team in the same season doesn’t have to be a pipe dream.

The situation developed through hard work and perhaps a desperate need by the organization to fill the position, but each has not disappointed.

Hughes is averaging 21:15 of ice time through 60 games and Nemec 19:52 through 39, a rarity for a rookie in today's NHL. There have been just three occasions in League history when two first-year players averaged at least 20 minutes for the same team in the same season: Darnell Nurse (20:14 in 69 games) and Jordan Oesterle (21:41, 17 games) did it with the Edmonton Oilers in 2015-16. Before that, Duncan Keith (23:26, 81 games) and Brent Seabrook (20:02, 69 games) starred for the Chicago Blackhawks as rookies in 2005-06, and Brian Pothier (21:41, 33 games) and Daniel Tjarnqvist (21:32, 75 games) for the Atlanta Thrashers in 2001-02.

Keith and Seabrook are the only rookie defensemen to average that much ice time in 35-plus games.

Hughes and Nemec hope to keep the Devils (30-26-4) in the hunt for a Stanley Cup Playoff berth while continuing their positive contributions when they visit the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). After a 4-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, New Jersey trails the Philadelphia Flyers by five points for third place in the Metropolitan Division. It is six points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

"Luke's running our first power play and has been a top time-on-ice defender among our group," Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon said. "That's a steep ask for a first-year defenseman, but he's handled it well.

"His experience this season is setting him up for continued success as an elite-skating defenseman in the League."

CBJ@NJD: Hughes goes coast to coast, ties game late in 3rd

Hughes, selected No. 4 in the 2021 NHL Draft, was expected to make the cut out of training camp, which he did. It was a decision made last summer when New Jersey lost veteran defensemen Ryan Graves, who signed a six-year contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Damon Severson, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"Playing defense in today's NHL is incredibly difficult on the defensive side of the puck because the speed of play when things turn against you comes very quickly," Nathan MacKinnon said. "It's a punishing role in that regard, but Luke is learning how to balance his elite transitional and offensive abilities with the in-game reads and positional play required to take the game away from the opposition."

Hughes ranks first among all rookie defensemen with 30 takeaways.

"I think I prepare my body well enough in the summer to play as long as possible and I'm happy that I haven't had bad luck [with injuries], so it's been good so far," Hughes said. "We try to keep getting better as a team and keep pushing."

The 20-year-old ranks first among NHL rookie defensemen with eight goals and second with 31 points and 23 assists. He's the eighth rookie defenseman in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to have 30 points in a season, and first since Will Butcher in 2017-18 (44 in 81 games).

Nemec, chosen No. 2 in the 2022 NHL Draft, was forced into duty perhaps sooner than expected after defenseman Dougie Hamilton sustained a torn pectoral muscle Nov. 30 and hasn't played since.

"I don't know if I expected this process would happen [this early], but I'm really happy to be here in the NHL and I'm trying to enjoy every moment," Nemec said. "I think my game is improving, but I still want to be better."

NJD@NYI: Nemec extends lead with short-handed goal

Since getting two assists in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks in his NHL debut Dec. 1, the 20-year-old ranks third among first-year defensemen with 16 points (two goals, 14 assists).

"Simon's full-time promotion to the NHL perhaps came more quickly than anticipated," MacKinnon said. "He was thrust into a significant role on our team and has averaged over 20 minutes, which is huge. Reading the developing play on both sides of the puck at an elite level is an attribute that takes time and experience. We believe that as he continues to grow, Simon will one day become one of the top 'all-situations' defenseman in our League because of his balance of defending, transition and offense."

Nemec, who ranks third among rookies with 64 blocked shots, relishes the heavy workload he's been entrusted.

"I like to play a lot of minutes, and I think 20-plus minutes in the NHL for a 20-year-old is amazing," Nemec said. "I want to be a really good two-way defenseman."

MacKinnon said it's just a matter of time and maturation before that happens.

"Simon's a naturally hockey-strong young man, so the physical demands of that playing time haven't been as difficult as they would be for other young defensemen his age," MacKinnon said. "As a player who likes to have the puck, distribute the puck, and be involved in all three zones, Simon is growing the IQ side of his game to best manage his talents as an impact defenseman."

