Loud Luxury, Bishop Briggs to perform at 2024 NHL Awards

Event to take place at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on June 27

By NHL Public Relations
LAS VEGAS -- Multi-platinum duo Loud Luxury and singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs are the featured performers at the 2024 NHL Awards™, taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday, June 27, the National Hockey League announced today. The celebration of the League’s best in-season performances will be broadcast live on ESPN and Sportsnet in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, beginning at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. Tickets to the show are available here.

Loud Luxury, who previously performed at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, will provide entertainment throughout the evening as the House DJ, while Bishop Briggs will open the festivities, hosted by comedian and impressionist Matt Friend. Presenters will include musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy), comedian and actor Jay Pharoah (SNL), and actors Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things) and Noah LaLonde (My Life with the Walter Boys).

The event marks the 11th time the NHL Awards™ will be presented in Las Vegas, and the first time since 2019. Past winners of each award can be accessed here. The 2024 NHL Awards™ will honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy). The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded.

Fans who would like to join the celebratory evening can purchase an exclusive Fontainebleau Las Vegas room package, which includes a special room rate and two tickets to the NHL Awards™. To learn more about the room offer, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com/nhl-awards-2024/.

The 2024 NHL Awards™ is the first of two marquee NHL events in Vegas this June. The NHL will stage the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ at Sphere, the next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining live entertainment, over two days: Friday, June 28 (Round 1, televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet and TVA Sports, starting at 4 p.m. PT) and Saturday, June 29 (Rounds 2-7, televised on ESPN+, NHL Network, Sportsnet and SN1, starting at 8:30 a.m. PT). Tickets to the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ are available for purchase here.

NHL Network™, NHL.com and NHL Social™ will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2024 NHL Awards™. Fans can follow the festivities across the NHL’s social media channels via the official hashtag #NHLAwards.

About Loud Luxury:

Loud Luxury is a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo, composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit “Body.” The song is certified Diamond in Canada and multi-platinum across nine countries, accumulating nearly 2 billion streams across all platforms. With follow-up releases “Love No More” and “I’m Not Alright” totaling over 400 million streams, in 2020 the duo released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada. The multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees’ recent collaborations include “Next To You” featuring country sensation Kane Brown, and “If Only I” featuring pop-superstar Bebe Rexha. The duo currently holds a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues, and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.

About Bishop Briggs

Born Sarah Grace McLaughlin, Bishop Briggs took her professional name from a place in Scotland from where her family hails. Based now in Los Angeles, California, the singer-songwriter had a hit with her song ‘River’ which went to number three on Billboard’s Alternative Songs Chart and number ten on the Hot Rock Songs Chart and has nearly 2 Billion streams globally. Additionally, ‘Dream’ from her debut album “Church of Scars” went to number 25 on the Alternative Chart and number 30 on the Hot Rock Chart; both preceding the release of her debut album in Spring of 2018.

During 2023, her confidence and charisma defined the When Everything Went Dark EP introduced by the irresistible single “Baggage” and new single “Reborn.” Infiltrating every corner of culture, she also impressively won Season 9 of The Masked Singer as Medusa. Lastly, her latest 2024 single “Triumph” was featured in a Super Bowl Honda commercial.

